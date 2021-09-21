Gabby Petito: body found by police may be of Brazilian influencer missing in United States – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram / @gabspetito



A body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming (USA), as police searched for the 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, known as Gabby, who has been missing since the beginning of the month when she did not return from a trip she was taking across the country to the country. groom’s side,

The FBI said at a press conference that the remains found match Petito’s description, however, it will only be possible to confirm through DNA testing. On Twitter, the North Port Police lamented the death of Gabby.

“Our focus from the beginning, together with the FBI and national partners, has been to bring it home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers,” North Port Police reported on Twitter.

Gabby Petito, 22, has been missing since early September, when she went on a trip across the United States with her fiance Brian Laundrie, 23.