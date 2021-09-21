Gabby Petito case: Audio reveals groom’s assault, and FBI searches his house again

NORTH PORT, USA — Before disappearing, blogger Gabby Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie were approached by police in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12. That day, a witness had called the 911 emergency number and reported a fight between the couple. The conflict went far beyond an argument. The witness described seeing Laundrie “punching and slapping” her companion.

The audio was obtained by Fox News and published on Monday. In the dialogue, a police officer asks, “Did he slap her?” And the witness responds, “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car, and they drove away.”

In the recording of the approach made by one of the police officers, the blogger appears crying and complaining about her mental health. Despite the fight, there was no record of occurrence. The agent who made the approach wrote in the report only that “the driver of the van, a man, had some sort of argument with the woman”.

The young woman’s body was found this Sunday in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. The couple traveled in an SUV and shared photos and videos of the tour on social networks. They were childhood sweethearts and moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live in North Port.





Laundrie continues to be wanted by the police. According to the family, he was last seen on Sept. 14, when he left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, saying he was going for a walk. He is not charged with Gabby’s death, but according to the FBI, he is withholding important information about the case.

On Monday night, agents from the federal department of investigation searched the groom’s home. The agents were seen leaving the scene with boxes and bags containing material of interest for the investigation, but said they could not give any further details of what was seized. Two police officers were also at the home of Laundrie’s sister Cassie.

The lawyer representing the family, Steven Bertolino, canceled a press conference he would hold on Tuesday.

Last message

Investigations into the case revealed that Gabby’s latest message to her mother, Nichole Schmidt, lit a wake-up call in the family. The text read: “You can help Stan, I keep getting your voicemails and missed calls.” Stan is Gabby’s grandfather, but her mother said the young woman never called him by name. was wrong with her daughter.” After this contact, the blogger’s cell phone stopped receiving calls and she stopped posting on social networks.

Experts are examining the young woman’s computer hard drive for clues to the case. The computer was with Laundrie when he returned to Florida without his fiancée in early September.