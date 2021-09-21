Gabby Petito case: Police report audio suggests what happened between influencer and fiance days before the disappearance; listen

The mystery surrounding the sad case of youtuber Gabby Petito gained new contours this Monday (20). FOX had access to an Aug. 12 police call, which points out that the influencer was reportedly slapped by fiance Brian Laundrie, days before he disappeared. Remains that may be the young woman were identified by the FBI on Sunday night (19).

In the recording, a man reports a case of domestic violence to police in Moab, Utah. He describes the scene and even a white van similar to the one Gabby and her fiance were traveling across the country. The witness does not hesitate to say what he witnessed: “The man was slapping the girl”. After being seen, the assaults would have continued and they entered the vehicle. “Yes, [ele estava batendo nela], and then we stop. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they left”, he added.

Listen to the audio from the police link below:

EXCLUSIVE: 911 caller in Gabby Petito ‘incident’ says fiancé seen hitting, ‘slapping’ her weeks before disappearance https://t.co/kowToSO2oS pic.twitter.com/noREfGPxuG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

Shortly afterwards, on the same day, the haunting scene that had already been publicized took place, when the couple was interrogated by the police. The records were taken by the body camera of one of the agents. In the images, he asks why Gabby is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she replies, visibly shaken. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, adds Brian. Gabby then continues to vent, apologizes again and claims that she was distracting the boy and that, because of that, he hit a pothole in the road.

Continues after Advertising

YouTuber says she scratched and slapped her fiance. “I was trying to get him to stop telling me to calm down,” she insists, through her tears. As a result, the authorities interrupted their trip for one night, keeping them apart to avoid further arguments, but the couple continued their trip the next day (13), without any complaints being filed. Watch:

Still, according to FOX, an official police record of the incident claimed that “no one reported the man hit the woman.” However, the call to the emergency service seems to prove just the opposite…

Continues after Advertising

Forensics at Gabby’s fiance’s house

While investigations continue, this Monday the FBI went to the home of Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s fiance. Police conducted an investigation at the residence in the city of North Port, Florida. According to FOX News, the boy’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, had to leave. The property was considered by the police as a “crime scene”.

Due to the action of agents, the street had to be cleared and the area was completely isolated. Residents and attendees were also informed that the location was a crime scene. Chris and Roberta returned to the property some time after the FBI began forensics. Since the beginning of the case, Gabby’s fiance has refused to cooperate with the investigations, and now her whereabouts have not been known since the last 14th.

remember the case

On September 11, the American youtuber Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her parents. She was taking a US van tour with her fiance, also content creator Brian Laundrie. The case began when the boy returned home without his partner, on September 1st.

Continues after Advertising

In testimony, Petito’s parents stated that they had not been able to contact her during the last week of August, when the young woman was passing through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming – known for its vast plains and also for the mountain range called “ Rocky Mountains” (Rocky Mountains, in Portuguese). On August 19, the couple posted an 8-minute vlog in which Petito and Laundrie drove through California, Utah and other states in their 2012 Ford Transit van.

According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came on Aug. 24, via FaceTime. Nicole also said she received text messages from her daughter’s number until August 30th. However, she insisted that she was not sure if the messages had actually been sent by the young woman. Schmidt also revealed that the daughter confessed to having doubts about the future of her relationship with Laundrie, but did not present any indication that she was unhappy during the trip.

Continues after Advertising

Following the report of the disappearance, authorities expressed concern about Brian. That’s because the boy returned to his parents’ house without the girl, 10 days before Gabby was reported missing. Since then, the content creator has refused to cooperate with the investigations and was declared a “person of interest”, or suspect, when the Moab Police Department released the video of the police approach and the suspicion of domestic violence, which sounded like one more alert on the case.

Brian Laundrie’s parents refused to turn over their son or share any information that would help authorities find the influencer. However, on Friday (17), Gabby’s fiance was also reported as “missing”. “The Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night, indicating that the family would like to report their son’s disappearance. The family now claims not to have seen Brian since Tuesday (14) this week.”, Josh Taylor, a spokesman for North Port police, told Reuters.

According to Laundrie’s family, he left home with a backpack last Tuesday (14), saying he was going to the reservation to help with the search for the bride. So far, the police have not been able to locate Brian. After the incident, Richard Stafford, lawyer for the Petito family, spoke about the matter in an interview with CNN. “The entire Gabby family wants the world to know that Brian isn’t missing, he’s hiding. Gabby is the one who’s missing”, scored.

Continues after Advertising

remains are found

This Sunday night (19), the FBI announced that the search group found what they believed to be the remains of the young woman, in Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, USA. At a press conference, authorities said they had located a body “consistent with the description” of the influencer.

However, the officer pointed out that there was still no certainty that it was Gabby. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.” added. The material was found near the dedicated “Spread Creek” campsite within Bridger-Teton Park. The location was one of the destinations visited by Gabby and her fiance Brian during their trip, documented by the couple on YouTube.

The Petito family also regretted what happened via the young woman’s social networks. “Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby was found dead. Our focus from the beginning, together with the FBI, was to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI to find more answers.”, said a publication. The family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, also released a statement to FOX News, asking the media to give family members space so they could deal with the news in private.