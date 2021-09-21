Gabby Petito case: Youtubers helped find a body

Police may have been helped by ‘virtual detectives’ to find the body of little gabby, an influencer that has been missing since August. Last weekend, the authorities were taken by tips from the internet to a body, which most likely is the young woman.

Petito’s alleged corpse was found on Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest – after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took at the same location, and noticed a van in the footage that matched the description of the one Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted the authorities.

“Most agencies don’t have that many detectives to ask for witnesses, to ask for any kind of evidence,” retired NYPD detective Michael Alcazar told the Washington Post. “Now we have so many eyes out there, millions of civil investigators, because now they are lurking. It’s like an mbar Alert, but more effective”, he concluded.

While some of the tips may be dismissed as useless, others may have provided important information for investigators – and may even provide clues as detectives – the police – try to piece the case together. This Sunday, Jenn and Kyle Bethune posted on their YouTube channel images of what could be the van in which Petito was traveling.

“We found a white van with a Florida license plate,” said Jenn Bethune. “A small white van. We were going to stop and say hi because we’re from Florida too, but the van was completely dark. There was no one there, so we decided to continue on our way”, revealed the couple. YouTubers said they saw the van parked next to it around 18:00 or 18:30. “On August 27th and after, we traveled back to the road and I saw him again. It’s kind of weird for a Saturday night,” said Kyle Bethune.

