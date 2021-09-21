Gabby Petito’s case: Audio reveals that groom attacked young woman with ‘punches and slaps’ – Mundo

Two weeks before influencer Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito disappear, police in the city of Moab, Utah, United States, were called to deal with a possible incident of domestic violence, on Aug. 12, involving the 22-year-old and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23. Her body was found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday (19).

A witness called 911 to report a couple’s fight. In the call, the witness stated that he saw Laundrie defer “punches and slaps” on the bride.

The audio of the occurrence was obtained by the broadcaster Fox News, and released this Monday (20). In the dialogue, a police officer asks: “Did he slap her?” And the witness responds, “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they drove away,” she described.

In the images of the body camera used by one of the security agents who attended the incident, the influencer appears crying and complaining about the mental health for the cops. She also said that the couple had been arguing more often.

However, there was no record of occurrence. The security officer who made the approach wrote in the report that “the driver of the van, a man, had some sort of argument with the woman.”

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have been traveling the United States together since July this year

Remains matching Petito’s description were found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple left home in July to cross the US in a van. They shared the adventure on social media.

Laundrie was declared a "person of interest" — a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to a case under investigation — but was not charged.

The young man returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, in his companion’s van on September 1st. Ten days later, Petito’s parents registered their daughter’s disappearance. Since coming back, Laundrie has denied talking to investigators about the bride’s whereabouts.

The boy’s parents said they have not seen him since Tuesday (14), according to information from the North Port police, who are working to find him.

he was declared “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to a case under investigation) in the case, but was not charged with any crime. The FBI believes he would be hiding information important information about the case.

This Monday, federal agents searched the home of the young man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, in North Port. Boxes and bags containing material of interest were removed at the site. Two police officers were also at the home of Laundrie’s sister Cassie.

Petito’s fiance’s family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, canceled a press conference he would hold on Tuesday (21).