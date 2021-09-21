Gabriel Medina’s mother denies that she closed the institute and says she left the project after a disagreement with her son

After images of the abandoned Gabriel Medina Institute began to circulate on social networks, the surfer’s mother, Simone Medina, spoke about the case. She denies that she was responsible for closing the project, which is on the coast of São Paulo. He argues that he was president of the institution, but left the position after the breakup with his son, which happened a few months ago.

“He (Gabriel) was the owner of the institute, and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily. By the way, Gabriel demanded that I and Charles (Simone’s husband, stepfather and former trainer of Gabriel) resign from office, and forbade us to use his name and image,” Simone told Folha de São Paulo.

The institute’s social media profile hasn’t been updated for months either: the last publication was made in July last year. When trying to access the project portal, the page is down.

At the institute, before having this appearance of being abandoned, surfing lessons were offered to children, teenagers and athletes, sports education, in addition to campaigns for the donation of food baskets. “It’s closed and trophies have been removed, its history and the most important: the teenagers who used to go there… It’s very sad”, says a comment on the web. “My God, the Gabriel Medina Institute has closed,” says another.

Empty image of the Gabriel Medina Institute circulates on networks Photo: Reproduction – Internet

Simone also says she hopes Gabriel can reopen the place with a new team. “I hope, from the bottom of my heart, that this happens. There were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain it, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. But for them and for the employees I’ve lived with for so many years and they are like family, I am speaking out. God bless this new phase,” she adds to the publication.

Simone and Gabriel Medina Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Image circulates on social networks Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Gabriel Medina Institute, last year Photo: Reproduction – Instagram