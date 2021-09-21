Gabriel Teixeira and Lucca are once again related and Egídio stays out of Cuiabá x Fluminense; see list | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense released the list of related to the game this Monday, 20h (Brasilia time), against Cuiabá, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Four players were relisted after a period of absence: Martinelli , who will start playing in André’s place, suspended, Gabriel Teixeira , Lucca and John Kennedy .

1 of 3 Gabriel Teixeira, from Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Gabriel Teixeira, from Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

The first four three have defrauded the team in the last games due to injury or muscle pain. The forward, on the other hand, wins an opportunity among those listed after a period in the under-20 to recover game rhythm.

The one who was left off the list was Egidio. The 34-year-old left-back has already returned to training after pains in his right thigh, but the coaching staff preferred to wait longer to relate it. Manoel is still out, still with pain in his right knee.

2 of 3 Egídio, Fluminense side — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Egídio, Fluminense side — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Besides them, Fluminense has the absence of André and Fred, suspended, and Ganso and Hudson, who are recovering, respectively, from surgeries in the arm and knee.

The likely lineup of Fluminense is: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Martinelli, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

Cuiabá x Fluminense is scheduled for Monday, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Pantanal. Tricolor is seventh in the Brazilian Championship, with 28 points

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: