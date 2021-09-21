Galaxy A52s 5G is released with fast screen and 5 cameras, but price is hefty – 20/09/2021

Samsung launched this Monday (20) in Brazil a new member of the A family: the Galaxy A52s 5G. The model arrives with a 6.5-inch screen (16.51 cm) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz — which allows for more fluid images as they appear on the screen.

A high value that has become common in 2021 — most smartphones still work with a 60 Hz panel. Some already risk 90 Hz rate, as is the case with the Galaxy M12. O A52s 5G hits stores in black colors or white in the amount of R$3,499.

Galaxy A52 5G Image: Disclosure

Still on the screen, the technology adopted at the launch is Super Amoled (variations of the Oled screen) with 800 nits of luminance (the higher the number, the more brightness it has). Samsung’s promise is that the phone’s display stays sharp even in daylight.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is IP67 certified, which guarantees resistance to dust and water, supporting up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Performance

The model is equipped with 2.4 GHz octa-core (eight cores) processor and a new function, RAM Plus, which dynamically allocates up to 4 GB of internal memory to RAM (which helps the processor to work better). With this, the cell phone tends to gain more speed to run several apps at the same time.

The Galaxy A52s 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, in addition to the possibility of expansion up to 1TB with microSD.

To help with performance, the release still has the technology called Game booster, which unites artificial intelligence to improve performance — and Dolby ATMOS — offering audio experience 3D.

Drums

The new device has a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging of up to 25 W.

According to information found on the Samsung website, the Galaxy A52s 5G is capable of handling up to 16 hours of 4G and Wi-Fi usage, up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 124 hours of audio playback. The South Korean company also informs that the cell phone can hold up to two days with a single charge.

Camera set

the Galaxy A52s 5G has a quadruple set of cameras, plus a front sensor — 32 MP that has an effect bokeh (background blur).

The rear cameras are:

a 64MP main sensor with image stabilization (OIS);

a 5MP macro sensor, which captures detailed close-up images and applies the Bokeh effect (natural background image blur);

a 12 MP ultrawide, with a 123-degree viewing angle, “similar to human vision,” according to the brand;

a depth of 5 MP, which adjusts the depth of field of the photos.

Datasheet