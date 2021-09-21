Galo x Palmeiras: ticket sales for the Libertadores game starts at 9 pm

Atlético starts at 21:00 this Monday (20), the sale of tickets for the match against Palmeiras for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. The two teams face off on Tuesday, September 28, at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, but, before that, they have their first game, at Allianz Parque, this Tuesday (21st), at 9:30 pm. The game in São Paulo will not have the presence of an audience.

Tickets will be sold under the same scheme as the other match, against River Plate, which was also held at Mineirão. Members Galo Na Veia Preto and Forte and Vingador are the first in line to buy. On Tuesday (21), at 9:00 pm, sales will begin for GNV Prata, on Wednesday at 9:00 pm, GNV Branco, on Thursday (23), at 9:00 am, for those who purchased a cabin or captive chair at the MRV Arena. Finally, non-members will be able to buy tickets, if left over, on Thursday at 9 pm.

After the bad experience in the confrontation against River Plate at Mineirão, in which there were many scenes of crowding, the city of Belo Horizonte took new measures to avoid contamination by Covid-19. The gates of Gigante da Pampulha will be closed at 8 pm and alcoholic beverages will be sold inside the stadium to avoid crowding outside.

Superior orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Lower orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Upper Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Lower Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 182.00

CNG Silver: BRL 234.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 260.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 260.00

Non-member: BRL 520.00

Lower Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 182.00

CNG Silver: BRL 234.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 260.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 260.00

Non-member: BRL 520.00

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 217.00

CNG Silver: BRL 279.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 310.00

Additional Ticket: R$310.00

Non-member: BRL 620.00

Lower purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 252.00

CNG Silver: BRL 324.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 360.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 360.00

Non-member: BRL 720.00

