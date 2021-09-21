Galvão laments the death of a former Round Table journalist: ‘It changed the course of my life’

The sports narrator Galvão Bueno used his social networks to say goodbye and mourn the death of Roberto Petri. The journalist died last Sunday (19) at the age of 85.

In addition to thanking Petri, Galvão made a point of praising the career of the former member of the Mesa da Redonda program, on TV Gazeta, and remembering that the journalist “changed the direction” of the then young narrator’s life.

“This Sunday, Roberto Petri, a great sports journalist, creator of the ‘Dente de Leite’, who formed so many great players, died. A dear friend, Petri was also, at Rádio e TV Gazeta, the creator of the contest that sought new names for sports communication and that in 1974 changed the course of my life!”, reported Galvão on his Instagram.

“Here is my thanks and the certainty that Petri will have a lot of light on this new journey!”, completed the Globo narrator.

Bruno Petri, son of the journalist, told Rádio Bandeirantes in an interview that his father was in fragile health after complications caused by a stroke, better known as a stroke.

“He had a stroke, he was already very weak. He had a urinary infection, and had a bronchial stroke, which weakened him a lot, he couldn’t resist”, revealed Bruno Petri.

