Game is removed from Microsoft Store after causing Xbox bug

The game will be returned to the Microsoft Store when the bugs are resolved

hoa, the new game from developer PM Studios, was removed from the Microsoft Store after causing a freezing bug on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

According to PM Studios, Hoa was causing a big bug on Xbox, where the game froze on the loading screen and wouldn’t start. To resolve the bug, the developer removed the game from the Microsoft Store and refunded who bought the game, and more: the developer will present the players affected with a completely free game code! Check out:

Due to what occurred, we are offering everyone that purchased Hoa originally on Xbox a key to redeem the game when it gets listed again. Please send proof of purchase to [email protected] and when the game releases, you will receive a code to redeem. Thank you! — Hoa OUT NOW! (@hoathegame) September 16, 2021

PM Studios’ focus on solving Hoa’s problems and pleasing game fans is truly incredible, as few developers give their games to players who have suffered from game bugs.

