Gas Station Employee Requires Customer Mask and Murdered in Germany | World

A gas station employee in Germany was murdered by a customer who refused to put on a Covid-19 protective mask. The death provoked indignant reactions in the country.

The man accused of the murder is 49 years old and a native of the Idar-Oberstein region in the west of the country. He’s on pre-trial detention. The accused told the police that he does not respect individual sanitary measures or restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact happened on Saturday. The post employee was a 20-year-old student. He refused to meet the man who wanted to buy a case of beer because he didn’t want to wear a protective mask.

Below is a video about a campaign to encourage the use of masks in Germany.

Campaign in Germany criticizes those who don’t wear a mask

Annoyed, the suspect left and left the beers on the counter. He returned an hour and a half later, this time wearing a mask, but took it off to provoke a reaction from the cashier.. The young man again asked the customer to put on the mask, and the man pulled a revolver from his pocket and fired, killing the employee instantly, police said.

The suspect appeared the next day at the police station.

The accused told police that he felt “trapped” by the measures aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic because he considered them a “growing violation of his rights” and that he saw “no other way out,” prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann said.

Investigators found the murder weapon in the man’s apartment, as well as other firearms and ammunition.

Since Saturday, residents of the region have placed flowers and candles at the gas station.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas posted on a social network against the “Querdenker” (“lateral thinkers”) movement, radically opposed to health restrictions.

“The Querdenkers celebrate the act on the internet. The hatred and harassment of these incorrigible people divides our community and kills people. It has no place in our society,” said the minister.

Police have not specified whether the killer is part of the movement, which brings together supporters of conspiracy theories, critics of vaccination and supporters of the far right.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the movement has regularly organized demonstrations in the country that bring together tens of thousands of people, including some that ended in acts of violence.

In April, Germany’s intelligence services announced that they were monitoring members of the “Querdenker” under suspicion of links to right-wing extremism.