Gas station simulator is the new steam fever; know more

In addition to featuring the latest AAA “heavyweights” to grace the world of games, a steam is also no stranger to the occasional unexpected success stories of indies. The store’s latest surprise comes in the form of ‘Gas Station Simulator‘, a game that does exactly what the title suggests: be a gas station simulator, putting the player to the test to manage all activities associated with the job.

Currently ranked third on Steam’s bestseller list, the game developed by DRAGO Entertainment is second only to the new releases ‘Deathloop’ and ‘Timberborn’, and features reviews very positive, in addition to interface and subtitles in Portuguese. Watch the trailer below:

In the “story” of the game (as it is), the player buys the first gas station, called The Dust Bowl, and is tasked with taking you back to the days of glory – much like the premise of top farm simulators like ‘Monster Harvest’. As the money comes in and popularity increases, it is necessary to grow with the business and offer more attractions to the clientele.

‘Gas Station Simulator’ incorporates all the best elements of the various “memorable moments” at gas stations. From refueling cars at the gas pump, serving customers at the checkout and even changing tires at the garage. As the establishment grows, the game it becomes more complex and even gains some elements such as a small commerce inside the store and simpler activities, such as organizing the place and cleaning.

If work-life balance is a concern for future gas station owners, the game also has a mini game you can try to get high scores before or after hours.

According to SteamDB, the ‘Gas Station Simulator’ has peaked at 5,619 simultaneous players since its launch – on the 15th of September. Players looking to try their luck in the auto refueling business can pick up a copy of the game on the Steam page, where the game is listed with 10% off until September 22 for R$34.19.

Gas station simulator is the newest steam fever. Image: DRAGO Entertainment/Reproduction

