Gatito, Carli and Ronald approach their return at Botafogo; Pedro Castro takes

O Botafogo updated the clinical and physical situation of several players in the squad. It was up to the coordinator of the health and performance center, Fabio Eiras, make a statement on Botafogo TV.

The main news are that Gatito Fernández, joel carli and ronald are close to returning. On the other hand, Pedro Castro had to undergo an examination and may have muscle damage.

Check out the situation of the players, according to Fábio Eiras:

– We expect to receive a report from Pedro Castro. It has already been discussed here, the number of injuries this year at Botafogo is much lower than in the previous ones and lower than Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship.

– carli had a slight to medium sprain, last week we tried to make him available, but due to pain and confidence we thought it was better not to expose him to the game. But in the coming days, with transition works with physiotherapy and physical preparation, we will probably make it available for the next games.

– Hugo he had a collarbone injury, where he is already handed over to the physical preparation department.

– Ronald has already trained with the group and for re-adaptation reasons he should return these weeks for game and availability.

– Gatito, the good news is that he has been training specific as goalkeepers for two weeks, with the preparation of goalkeepers, readapting and gaining the best form to defend Botafogo’s goal.

– Romildo had an ankle sprain injury from mild to medium, with a short return for the next few days with news regarding the performance with the group.

– How are you Rafael? He’s been out of service for six weeks, we’ve been with him for a week, doing his best to get him back into good health and in the best possible way. The work with the group has already started partially, we believe in evolving this week to make it available to the teacher as soon as possible.

