GeForce 472.12 driver arrives with Windows 11 support and DLSS surpasses 100 games

All in all, this version has DLSS support in 28 new games, including Alan Wake Remastered

Download Links

NVIDIA has released drivers GeForce 472.12 WHQL for their GeForce graphics cards, bringing two big highlights. The first is that this version brings official support for Windows 11, the new operating system from Microsoft that will be released on October 5th.

The other big news in this version is that it adds support for DLSS technology in 28 more games, surpassing the 100 supported games. Below are more details:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Review

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review

GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti VISION Analysis

News:

– Official support for Windows 11

– Added support for DLSS technology in 28 new games, including Alan Wake Renastered with 2x performance improvement in 4K resolution. Also added support for NVIDIA Reflex technology in Deathloop game, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industry, New World and World War Z: Aftermath.

– Added support for CUDA v11.4

– Updated resolution scale in NVIDIA Image Sharpening technology

Fixes:

– [Watch Dogs Legion]: Stuttering may occur in the game with ReBAR enabled. [3356008]

– [Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]

– [Redshift3D]: GPU clocks may get stuck at the maximum rate. [3324452]

– [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page). [200765424]

To see all the news, check the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app facilitates the entire process and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: New versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.