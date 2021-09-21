Genshin Impact players are switching to a mobile game… of encore

THE MiHoYo published on Monday (20) the preview of the rewards of the events of birthday in Genshin Impact and, if they expected the players to like it, they messed up ugly (and rude).
There will be several birthday events running from September to October, and it seems that the ‘fanbase’ of Genshin Impact didn’t really like them and the rewards.
One of the events, the “Birthday Illustration Sharing with Rewards Event” promises a iPhone 13 Pro Max as a reward, but players only want a 5-star hero to call their own.
Players are complaining that this is not a worthy birthday event as there will be events with random draws and little chance for fans to participate and win.
Most players argue that the birthday event should have free gifts for all players who helped. Genshin to get here, 1 year after its release.
Apparently, a good portion of the ‘fandom’ of Genshin Impact migrated to a little cell phone game called Cookie Run: Kingdom, which is an RPG of… cookies. And it also has similarities with Genshin Impact for being a ‘gacha‘.
Gacha are game types where getting characters depends on banners, items, boxes, summons or other types of totally random methods.
It seems that people are mad at the MiHoYo same.
Well, we can only wait to see if the company will say anything about this community commotion or if they will let it go. But cookie run I couldn’t have asked for better publicity than that.