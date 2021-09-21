Globo defines the future of William Bonner in its 2022 schedule

The column found that William Bonner renewed its contract with the Marinho radio station until 2025. And its presence in charge of the National Newspaper is confirmed for another four years.

As anticipated, the Globoplay should offer the renowned journalist an interview program along the lines of what Jo Soares did in the early morning hours of Globo. The focus of this project will be to gather stories from anonymous people who were part of Jornal Nacional.

Advertising Unable to load ad

In addition to the communicator, the Rio station renewed the contract until 2025 with Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Marcio Garcia, Fernanda Gentil, Patricia Poet, Renata Vasconcellos, Ana Paula Araújo, Maju Coutinho, Fatima Bernardes, Ana Maria Braga, César Tralli and Ana Furtado.

powerful range

To announce sixty seconds in the break of the most important TV news in the country, the entrepreneur has to pay R$ 1,704,800.00 to have his product displayed on the most expensive break on the Globo and Brazil schedule!

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos (Globo/Disclosure)

In short, sixty seconds in the prime time interval, the Marinhos company pays the top prize for Big Brother Brasil and there are still more than 200 thousand reais to invest in another reality show.