Globo’s new direction focuses on Pantanal and ignores upcoming 7pm and 9pm soap operas

a place in the sun and The More Life the Better! let them fight. The novels that the Globe launches in November, at 9 pm and 7 pm, they had to face the Covid-19 pandemic and the adaptation to sanitary protocols. Now, both plots suffer with the change of command in Entertainment and, consequently, in the station’s Dramaturgy.

With the departure of Carlos Henrique Schroder and Silvio de Abreu from their respective departments, and the entry of Ricardo Waddington and José Luiz Villamarim, Um Lugar ao Sol and Quem Mais Vida, Melhor! were in abeyance. The new management “ignores” the texts approved by the previous one and favors the dissemination of wetland, which replaces ‘Um Lugar’ only in March of next year.

As for Lícia Manzo’s serial, scheduled for release on November 8, nothing official has been said so far. Consulted by the Curto-Circuito column last week about the beginning of the repercussion of the first unpublished work at 9 pm after the pandemic, the Communication only stated that they will work on it “soon”.

The channel’s press site already has space for Pantanal. Highlights include the Fantástico article about Alanis Guillen, interpreter of the protagonist Juma Marruá. Nothing yet about A Place in the Sun and How Much More Life is Better, which arrives in the video on November 22nd. It is a fact that Globo usually publishes its productions about a month before the releases.

Given the importance of the two titles, exponents of the resumption of work at Estúdios Globo amid the fight against the coronavirus, the press and the public awaited greater attention. With the emphasis on Pantanal – the girl of the eyes of the new commando –, ‘Um Lugar’ has already become a meme. Twitter users replicate the message “she doesn’t have a call, she doesn’t have publicity, but she has the people”.

farewell mood

Today’s edition of Música Boa Ao Vivo will be the penultimate of the Ivete Sangalo Special Season. In a farewell atmosphere, the Multishow program will take Daniela Mercury, Péricles, Preta Gil and Timbalada to the stage set up in Salvador, from 8 pm onwards. Ivete will also receive Mumuzinho and Pablo do arrocha to close the night’s combo.

In the corridors of the closed channel there are rumors that the direction approved the season under the command of Bahia. However, the permanence of the format in the 2022 grid is still in doubt. This is because the executives are waiting for a decision regarding the future of Sangalo at Globo.

in new moment

Fernanda Gentil will premiere her new program on Globo in October and will start taking “walks” through Globo’s grid to publicize it. Today, the presenter will be at The Masked Singer Brasil and, alongside Taís Araújo, Simone, Eduardo Sterbitch and Rodrigo Lombardi, will try to find out who are the personalities behind the mask. The Zig Zag Arena, it should be noted, opens on October 3, a Sunday.

no brawl

Marcos Mion will receive a very special guest at the next Caldeirão. André Marques will be on the stage of the attraction and will show that there is no rivalry between the two. The presenter of É de Casa will compete for the musical score of the week against Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa, who, like André Marques, was even quoted to replace Luciano Huck. In Tem or Não Tem, Tiago Abravanel and Mariana Santos will be on opposite teams.

just tribute

Between October 11th and 15th, the Band will show a series of special reports about the 90 years of Christ the Redeemer. The monument that blesses the city of Rio de Janeiro with its “open arms over Guanabara”, highlighted in the music of Tom Jobim, will host a show with Father Fábio de Melo, Maiara and Maraísa and Elba Ramalho. The show will be shown by the Morumbi channel on the 10th, at 8 pm.