Goal will have flying cars for courses up to 160 km from 2025 – Economy

The Brazilian airline Goal will have a mesh of electric aircraft of the eVTOL type, popularly nicknamed “Flying cars”, scheduled to start operations in mid 2025. The company signed, together with the Behavior group, of its controlling shareholder, non-binding protocol of intentions with the Avolon (one of the largest aircraft leasing companies in the world) to purchase or lease 250 aircraft.

Gol’s “flying car” will be able to carry up to four passengers and one pilot, with a range of 160 km and a maximum speed of 320 km/h. According to a company note, one of the great advantages of eVTOL is the considerable reduction in noise both on takeoff and landing, as well as on a cruise flight. Gol highlights that the aircraft has top suppliers, including Honeywell, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce and Solvay.

For the partnership, a feasibility study will be carried out, including the certification of the aircraft and analysis of the infrastructure necessary to operate this aircraft with the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Department of Airspace Control (Decea) and other national and international aeronautical authorities.

“The Comporte Group is providing the resources required for investment in this project, which will use the expertise in aviation of GOL to develop the air network using the VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft”, according to the statement, citing the model created by the British company Vertical Aerospace.

The startup announced this year it had closed deals that could reach US$ 4 billion, with the possibility of delivering up to 1,000 units of its eVTOL to American Airlines, Avalon and Virgin Atlantic.

“Avolon expects to complete the VA-X4 certification process in Brazil by 2024, with the company starting commercial flights with eVTOL as part of its air network by mid-2025,” says the note.