Google chooses Brazilian company to create technology for the deaf – 09/20/2021

In 2008, advertiser Ronaldo Tenório had an idea during a college project: to create a product to help society. So he began to develop a tool to help deaf people and sign language interpreters. Years later, the initiative was successful. Today, he is the founder and CEO of Hand Talk, a company that develops a Libra translator and promotes network access for thousands of deaf people.

It works like this: the platform offers digital translators for Libras (Brazilian sign language) and ASL, the US sign language on smartphones and computers. In August, Hand Talk introduced a third concept: the Hand Talk Motion, to translate Libras or ASL for listeners, just by pointing at the cell phone screen. The project was funded by Google and is expected to be launched in the next few years.

Accessible app and button

For now, the company has two services. In an application called Hand Talk for smartphones it is possible to write, speak or access a dictionary of words, and have the content translated by a virtual assistant. Thus, whoever listens can communicate with a deaf person, just using the cell phone screen. More than 4.5 million have already installed the app.

Another creation of the company is a button for websites and online stores. When accessing them, the deaf person can click, select an excerpt and have the text translated into Libras or ASL. As in the app, a virtual assistant will appear in the corner of the screen to sign in the chosen sign language. The feature is present on major sales platforms, such as Magazine Luiza, Claro, Samsung and more than 600 websites. The app and button are free for deaf people and interpreters.

Digital interpreters are called Hugo and Maya. They are the ones who sign in sign languages. “They have big hands and are very expressive to effectively interpret languages,” he says.

Hand Talk application generates digital interpreter to connect deaf people to listeners Image: Disclosure

Go beyond

The company, which now has 70 people, was chosen for funding from Google in Silicon Valley to develop the new Hand Talk Motion technology. Like a Hollywood movie, the app captures the movements of sign languages ​​and translates it into text and sound for listeners. In other words, it takes the opposite path of the translator.

The Brazilian Sign Language is the language for thousands of deaf people in the country and many have it as their first language, without being literate in Portuguese. “Due to the lack of accessibility, they feel like foreigners in their own country,” says the CEO.

According to IBGE, 9 million Brazilians have some degree of deafness. About 2 million don’t hear sounds. The data are from the last Census, 2010, and could be much larger. Law 13,146, of 2015, requires that websites hosted in Brazil be accessible for people with disabilities.

Despite this, there are no clear penalties for non-accessible virtual pages. Therefore, organizations in favor of people with disabilities needed to convince the market. “The market has been educating itself to understand that accessibility is not philanthropy, it is a gateway and respect for consumers,” he says.

The company also created the Hand Talk Community, an open platform for data collection that could increase the number of languages ​​translated by Hugo and Maya. The interpreter fluent in sign language can volunteer on the platform page.