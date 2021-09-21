GTA RP: large server can cost R$15,000 per month; get to know behind the scenes – 09/20/2021

GTA RP, a game mode that allows role-playing (role-playing) in the universe of Grand Theft Auto, is a phenomenon in Brazil, with millions of views and tens of thousands of players in Brazil. But these “shows” would not be possible without a “stage” – the servers.

While not as complex as a battle royale like Free Fire, maintaining a GTA RP server is no simple task. It involves financial costs, creative planning and people management.

And all this without the help of a big company behind it – Rockstar Games, owner of the GTA brand, doesn’t bother PR fans, but it doesn’t help either.

So who faces this job? START spoke to GTA RP server managers to see what’s behind the scenes.

From RS 500 to 15 thousand

Igor Ferreira, one of the founders of Bahamas, one of the main GTA RP servers in Brazil Image: Personal Archive

The first step for a server to work is to hire a hosting service. In short, it’s the allocation of information in the cloud. The value varies depending on the amount of simultaneous players supported, for example.

In the case of FiveM, a GTA RP client for GTA 5, a stable small server can cost as little as R$ 3 to 5 thousand monthly. This is what reveals Igor Ferreira, one of the founders of the Bahamas, one of the main GTA RP servers in Brazil.

In SAMP, aimed at RP in the game GTA: San Andreas, this cost is much more affordable: around R$ 500, according to Bruno Leonardo, responsible for PlayVício servers.

But the final value is always higher because the server may require support from multiple professionals. If it is formalized as a company, taxes are also included in the account. “For a large server, the real cost, on average, is 15 thousand reais”, says Ferreira, referring to the FiveM.

GTA RP on Bahamas server Image: Reproduction/Bahamas

voluntary workforce

Responsible for servers heard by START reveal that their biggest expenses are with employees and service providers, especially in the technology area.

“The expense with the team represents 65% of the total”, says Gustavo Santos, from the MTA server (another GTA client: San Andreas) Destiny Roleplay.

Cidade Alta, one of FiveM’s most famous servers, claims to have 44 employees, but does not specify values.

GTA RP on Cidade Alta server Image: Reproduction/Town City

It’s an exceptional case: most servers don’t keep under contract everyone that helps them run. Most of these people are volunteers, either because they are minors or because they are unable to offer remuneration.

“This is very frequent”, confirms Leonardo, whose PlayVício has “many volunteers”.

“Depending on the size of the server, on what you want and propose, some people are paid”, says Ferreira. “Each server has its own way of acting and working.”

At Destiny Roleplay, for example, there are those who receive a fixed salary by contract, but volunteers receive monthly bonuses, in addition to participating in recreational activities. “It’s not common in other servers,” says Santos.

GTA RP on PlayVicio server Image: Playback/PlayVicio

And where does the money come from?

As with almost everything else in GTA RP, the ways to raise funds vary.

“There is no ready-made formula. It all depends on how the company wants to segment the players that are present on the platform”, explains Santos.

On PlayVício’s servers, players can purchase exclusive items and benefits with real money. Cidade Alta, on the other hand, allows the purchase of various cosmetic objects, something too. The Bahamas also has this option, in addition to offering priority queuing to join the server and accept direct donations from the community.

GTA RP on Bahamas server Image: Reproduction/Bahamas

In addition, some servers have advertising partnerships with companies that are not directly connected to games. E-commerce store Kabum has already taken action in the Bahamas, while Cidade Alta has already had a virtual carnival sponsored by brands such as Tinder and Trident.

Profits? Are not revealed. But the interviewees emphasize that a good part of what goes into the box is reinvested in the server itself.

This reinvestment is also important to maintain another aspect of the business model: the presence of major influencers. Optimization, novelty and streaming quality are essential for a good stream or video.

“The server is like the working environment of the people who play, because that’s where they create content”, points out Ferreira.

Benetti, CEO of Outplay, owner of Cidade Alta: reinvestment in the team Image: Personal Archive

“All the value we receive from the sale of cosmetics is reinvested in our team, to ensure the best quality for those who just want to play at Cidade Alta or for those who want to create content within the platform”, highlights Paulo Benetti, CEO of Outplay, owner of Cidade Alta.

GTA RP content creators act as publishers of the server, which may or may not have some kind of partnership with the influencer. The relationship can range from sponsorship to permission to broadcast stream or video on the Discord server. In either case, they are essential to the GTA RP ecosystem.

