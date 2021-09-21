Guarany de Sobral beats Galvez-AC at Junco and is classified to the round of 16 of Serie D – Play

O Guarany from Sobral is classified at Round of 16 of the Series D of the Brazilian Championship. This Monday (20), at Junco Stadium, in Sobral, the team of Vladimir de Jesus won the Galvez-AC 2-0, and guaranteed a place in the 3rd phase of the national competition. Daniel Passira and João Gabriel scored the goals of the match.

The team from Sobralense needed to win by any score to guarantee a place in the next stage of the fourth division, after tying 0-0 at Arena Acreana, last Monday (13).

Vladimir de Jesus’ team will face the Campinas-PB in the round of 16 of the tournament. The clashes are scheduled to take place between the 25th or 26th of September (outward) and the 2nd or 3rd of October (back). To guarantee access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, Guarany de Sobral will need to reach the semifinals of Serie D.

The game

Guarany de Sobral and Galvez-AC played an even match at the Estádio do Junco this Monday. The team from Acre imposed their game rhythm, while the Ceará team sought counterattacks. Felipe was the most dangerous player of the “Imperador” in the match, however, he couldn’t hit the goalkeeper Théo’s net.

The most dangerous man in Guarany de Sobral was Daniel Passira. Shirt 7 moved a lot, looking for submissions, but couldn’t finish in the goal. However, at 15 minutes of the 2nd time, after receiving a cross from Mattheus, the forward headed into Wanderson’s angle and opened the scoring for the bugre sobralense.

The team from Acre tried to react throughout the final stage, but could not reverse the score. Guarany de Sobral, in turn, took advantage of the counterattacks and defined the match at 50 minutes of the 2nd half, with João Gabriel hitting the exit of goalkeeper Wanderson.