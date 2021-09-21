Guterres warns at UN General Assembly that the world is ‘moving in the wrong direction’ | World

UN Secretary General António Guterres warned world leaders at the opening of the 76th UN General Assembly that the world “is moving in the wrong direction”.
“I am here to sound the alarm that the world must wake up. We are leading and obese and moving in the wrong direction,” Guterres said. “Our world has never been more threatened or divided. We are facing the greatest series of crises of our lives.”.
The UN secretary general cited the new coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy, global warming and other problems that need to be faced by countries.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is overestimating glaring inequalities. The climate crisis is affecting the planet”, enumerated the Portuguese. “A wave of mistrust and misinformation is polarizing people and paralyzing societies.”
Guterres told presidents and world leaders at UN headquarters in New York that “now is the time to deliver”: “We create problems that we are capable of solving.”
“Don’t wait for others to do their part”, highlighted the secretary general of the United Nations.
He also called for peace, cited the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and said “the coups d’etat are back” — he has more than once criticized the military coup in Myanmar.
UN Secretary General António Guterres addresses the opening of the 76th UN General Assembly on September 21, 2021 — Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool via AFP