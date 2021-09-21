‘Harvest’ moon rises today; see also conjunction with Jupiter and Saturn – 20/09/2021

The full moon phase of September starts this Monday (20th), and should yield beautiful images. Known in the northern hemisphere as “Lua da Colheita”, it will rise around 6 pm, shortly after the sun sets, accompanied by two beautiful bright planets: Jupiter and Saturn, which will be above it, in this order, in a straight line. It will be a well-lit night.

Just look east—the same direction the sun rises—and watch the moon rise across the sky. The sooner you observe it, while it is still very close to the horizon, the more likely you are to see it take on orange tones, due to the refraction of the thick atmosphere.

The next three days also yield great opportunities for observation, with our satellite still pretty full. Tomorrow (21), the Moon will rise at 6:50 pm; on Wednesday (22), at 7:40 pm, and so on, always a little later.

In the first hour after sunrise, the full moon also appears to be even bigger — as it will be in the midst of terrestrial references, such as buildings, creating an ethical illusion that tricks our brains.

Harvest Moon

This is known by Native Americans as the Harvest Moon (“Harvest Moon”). This means that it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox — in the Northern Hemisphere — which takes place on Wednesday (22), when there will be a change of season worldwide.

Around here, it will be the spring equinox, inaugurating the flower season. It is the exact moment when sunlight falls equally between the two hemispheres, aligned with the equator, and the sun advances towards the south side of the firmament.

According to tradition, farmers had to rush to finish the harvest before the onset of the coldest weather — and the full moon, very bright and rising earlier, helped them with very clear nights, at a time when there was no electricity. .

The next Full Moon takes place on October 20th. It is also known as the Hunter’s Moon — referring to the time when Native Americans needed to hunt to prepare dried meat for the winter — or Halloween Moon — a more modern nomenclature, due to its proximity to the commemorative date on the day. October 31st.