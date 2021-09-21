Helicopter hijacking: ‘What happened was very weird,’ says governor | Rio de Janeiro

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) said this Monday (20) that the hijacking of a helicopter to rescue a prisoner “was strange to everyone.” According to the pilot Adonis Lopes , two bandits armed with pistols and rifles surrendered him in the air and forced him to fly to the Vicente Piragibe Prison, in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio.

But when the aircraft arrived in the region, detainees from all prisons had already been taken to their cells.

“There was no movement of any kind in the penitentiary, which makes us even think that was someone who was paid and that he thought he would have this condition”, explained the governor. “What happened was very strange, but we are already investigating to be able to understand”, added Castro.

VIDEO : 'I wouldn't live with the stigma of rescuing criminals', says helicopter pilot

Simulation of the hijacking of a helicopter in RJ

Adonis said in an interview that he was at gunpoint and that he fought the pair in mid-flight. The pilot also told police that the criminals did not hide their faces and that he is able to take sketches of the two.

The bandits paid around R$ 17,000 in cash for the “package”: BRL 7,250 by the flight from Rio to Angra, around BRL 3 thousand in hosting at Frade and more BRL 7,250 for the return journey.

Adonis retraced part of the route, along with the police, this Monday. The case was registered with the Police Station for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (Draco), to identify the passengers and clarify the facts. The inquiry will be conducted confidentially.

Based on what the pilot said in an interview, the g1 reproduced what happened in the helicopter on Sunday afternoon (19).

See below for what is known about the incident.

Who did the bad guys want to rescue?

Police haven’t detailed it yet, but Secretary Allan Turnowski said he’s already identified the criminal faction where the bad guys belong. Adonis also said he can take sketches of the kidnappers.

The criminals announced the kidnapping as soon as they took off from the Friar, in Angra dos Reis, when they ordered the pilot to fly to Bangu, in the Gericinó Prison Complex.

Why did the bandits go to Angra?

The police have not yet fully clarified. It is already known that the gang had sought an air taxi for a couple who would spend Sunday (19) in Angra, returning this Monday (20). Those who showed up for the flight were the two men, and the return ended up “anticipated”. It is unknown whether there were setbacks that led the duo to leave for Bangu on the same day.

Adonis Lopes, Civil Police pilot

Why did Adonis take a private flight?

Initially, according to the police, another pilot had been hired for the trip to and from Angra. When the pair announced that they wanted to return right away, the professional claimed that he was not feeling well and asked Adonis, whose friend he is, to take over the trip.

Adonis said he was a cop?

According to him, no. Once surrendered, Adonis only tried to remove them from the rescue. “’This isn’t going to end well, they’re going to shoot the helicopter’”he told the pair. The criminals insisted.

Were the maneuvers over a battalion to get attention?

Adonis said no. The images of the runaway Squirrel went viral (see below), but it was not an “alert” by the pilot: it was, according to Adonis, a fight on board, with an imminent risk of falling.

“They took the controls, the guy behind gave me a tie,” recalled Adonis.

“The maneuvers were not deliberate. I thought the aircraft would collide with any command. The helicopter is very sensitive. At all times I avoided hitting”, he described.

How did the bad guys give up on the plan?

Adonis believes the criminals were afraid to die and decided to flee. The helicopter went to Morro do Caramujo, in Niterói, where the pair got off.

Adonis suffered any injuries?

Despite the physical struggle, the policeman was unharmed. He said that, after the pair landed in Niterói, they took off with the aircraft door still open, fearing shots in retaliation.

In the fight, Adonis even tried to warn the kidnappers of the risk: “We’re going to fall, let go, let go, we’re going to die!”, he recalled. “I can’t explain it, they were very astonished”, he added.