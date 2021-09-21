“Hilux Bombada” brings huge 14″ screen

Toyota has a different lineup of pickup trucks for the United States, offering models like the Tacoma and Tundra that are exclusive to the country. Tundra has a difficult mission in the North American market, as it has to face Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. To try to change the game, it now receives a new generation, debuting an unprecedented platform and even a V6 turbo hybrid engine.

Mounted on a new platform called TNGA-F, a variant of the modular architecture used by Corolla and Corolla Cross, but for vehicles with body on chassis. It made its debut in the new generation Land Cruiser and now arrives at the Toyota Tundra, promising to help the pickup completely change from the previous model.



This is the first time since the 1997 Toyota T100 that the brand has not offered a large pickup in the US without a V8 engine. The difference is that, this time, it has plenty of strength. The cheaper versions have a twin-turbo 3.5 V6 at 394 hp and 66.2 kgfm, while the more expensive variants use a hybrid system, adding an electric motor to the 10-speed automatic transmission, bringing power and torque to 443 hp and 80 .5 kgfm, respectively.

The new generation of Tundra wears a very strong style, making it look more muscular than before. The longer distance between the front axle and the dashboard, in addition to the rectangular roofline, remove some of the “thickness” of the previous generation, but the big news – literally – is the gigantic front grille that is connected to the bumper by a “C” shaped frame and with a black panel at the bottom. It even looks like a huge open mouth and not everyone will like it – some customers may opt for the 1794 Edition version, which uses these chrome parts.

The sculpted wheel arches add interesting styling to the side, as does the integrated rear bumper instead of a traditional separate piece. Toyota wanted to give the Tundra a dose of modernity through the A and B columns in black, which makes the roof look like a tent covering the vehicle and emphasizes the size of the glass in the doors.

As before, it will be sold in Double Cab and CrewMax versions, without a single cab option. CrewMax focuses on space inside the car, with a larger cabin and a 1.67 meter long bucket. The Double Cab brings a double cabin in a smaller size, but with a 1.98 meter bucket, rising to 2.46 m as an option.

Inside, the new Tundra impresses with the amount of technologies it offers. The most basic configuration features an 8″ screen (it was 7″ in the previous generation), but the rest use a 14″ display mounted on top of the panel, as if one thought the Ram 1500’s 12″ screen was small. Better yet, Toyota finally scrapped its lousy proprietary system to use a much more intuitive and responsive one. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard and, depending on the version, even have integration with Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts.

In terms of style, the interior is cleaner and more attractive, with a thick chrome piece running through the entire panel that has the air vents. Both the first and second row of seats have plenty of room, while the center console is so deep it can fit a laptop or small backpack. The pair of cup holders and wireless charger give you room to put everything and keep the front seats well organised. Rear passengers, on the other hand, will find a slightly lower roof because of the optional panoramic sunroof – but the legroom remains excellent.

Thanks to its squarer lines and the use of multilink rear suspension, the cheaper version of the Tundra already offers a load capacity of 880 kg and a towing capacity of 5,443 kg – the previous Tundra carried 785 kg and pulled 4,627 kg. However, despite offering the highest power and torque in the category, it lags far behind in utility compared to rivals Ford F-150 (which can carry 1,011 kg and haul 6,350 kg), Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (1,034 kg and 6,033 kg, respectively ) and Ram 1500 (1,052 kg and 5,783 kg, respectively).

Power (hp) Torque (kgfm) Towing capacity (kg) Toyota Tundra 2021 386 55.4 4,626 Toyota Tundra 2022 394 66.2 5443 Toyota Tundra Hybrid 2022 443 80.6 AT Ford F-150 PowerBoost 2022 436 78.8 5,760 Ram 1500 V8 and Torque 2022 400 56.7 5,783



According to Toyota, this difference in capacity compared to the rest of the segment has good reason. The brand says customers are less concerned about the limit than about day-to-day usability, reliability and off-road capability. For this, the company bet on the top-of-the-line Tundra TRD Pro version, with items such as springs and specific shock absorbers for making trails, stabilizer bar and equipment such as front LED bar and terrain selector.

The hybrid engine is standard on the TRD Pro version, which is good as the electric motor should help a lot with the instantaneous off-road torque. It is also available in Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition variants, while the SR and SR5 configurations work exclusively with the V6 turbo. It also has a package called TRD Off-Road, with Bilstein monotube shock absorbers, driving mode selector and hill climb assistant.

All versions come as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 package, the most up-to-date with safety equipment and assistance from the brand. Features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, junction assistant that monitors traffic, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert and automatic high beams. With an adaptive cruise control as standard and lane centering assistant, the Tundra should be as comfortable on the road as its predecessor was.

The most impressive thing is to have all this equipment even in the basic SR version. Many of its rivals, such as the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500, require a little more money to choose a more expensive version or an optional package that brings the same safety features. Only the Nissan Titan comes close, with automatic emergency braking, though it charges more for adaptive cruise control and other functions.

The Toyota Tundra 2022 will begin shipping in the US at the end of the year and prices have not yet been released by the manufacturer. It is expected to start at around $36,000 (R$192,909), reaching somewhere around $60,000 (R$321,516) on the TRD Pro variant with all options.

This segment is still little explored in Brazil. We only have the Ram 1500, which costs no less than R$429,990 (R$449,990 with the optional package) and has sold all the units that are imported here. Chevrolet even had plans to expand Silverado’s offer to other markets, such as Argentina and Brazil, but postponed the launch due to the lack of semiconductors; and we have the eternal promise of the Ford F-150.

Despite this, sources linked to Toyota told the Motor1.com that there is no plan to offer a pickup of this size in Brazil and that the chances of this change in the short term are practically nil.