Hilux’s bigger sister, Tundra pickup truck gains new generation

rival of RAM 1500, Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 in the United States, the Toyota Tundra had its new generation revealed by the Japanese brand. And, according to the automaker, the full-size pickup was even more robust and even gained greater towing capacity.

Hilux’s “big sister” will have two different engine configurations. The first uses the twin-turbo 3.5 petrol V6 propeller with aluminum block and the dual VVTi system, in addition to a water-cooled intercooler. With these improvements, it develops 389 hp of power and 66.2 kgfm of torque. It is coupled to the 10-speed automatic transmission.

There is also the hybrid engine called the i-Force Max. The combustion engine is the same twin-turbo 3.5 V6, but coupled to the 288 V electric motor. Thus, the power jumps to 437 hp and the torque is 80.6 kgfm .

Toyota Tundra 2022 is unveiled in USA Image: Disclosure

As a result of this increase in power and torque, the Tundra’s towing capacity has increased by 17.6%, and is now capable of towing 5.4 tons (12,000 pounds), while the maximum payload capacity is 880 kg (1,940 pounds). ).

According to Toyota, some innovations were made in the truck’s rear suspension. It still has a rigid axis, but the piece is held by multiarms, which made the brand call it a multlink. The set features coil springs to improve comfort and stability.

Toyota Tundra 2022 is unveiled in USA Image: Disclosure

Security and technology

All Tundra models will feature Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which is a set of safety aids. Package includes pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Alert, automatic high beams, rear seat object reminder, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

Regarding the technology used, the pickup delivers a good level of comfort and modernity to the occupants. There’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, plus an eight-inch or 14-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There is Wi-Fi on board that allows the pairing of up to 10 smartphones simultaneously.

Toyota has not yet announced the date of the new Tundra in the North American market, saying only that it will arrive at the end of 2021. The model’s price will also only be revealed closer to launch.