Hole in the ozone layer over the South Pole already surpasses the size of Antarctica – 09/20/2021 – Environment

The hole in the ozone layer in Antarctica, at the South Pole, is bigger than it used to be. More precisely, at the moment, it is larger than 75% of the holes recorded, at this same time of year, since 1979. The size already surpasses that of the frozen continent.

According to Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the atmosphere monitoring service at Copernicus (the European Earth observation program that monitors the phenomenon), the hole should continue to grow smoothly for the next two or three weeks.

Last year, the hole had a similar trajectory. “This year, the hole in the ozone layer developed as expected at the start of the season. It looks very similar to last year, which was also not exceptional until early September, but has since become one of the biggest and longest-lasting holes. in the ozone layer in our record,” says Peuch.

In Antarctica, the hole increases in size in the spring of the Southern Hemisphere (August to October), with the maximum point in size between mid-September and October. With the increase in the temperature in the atmosphere, the phenomenon decreases in intensity and, in December, the levels are already normalized.

According to Copernicus, since the banning of substances that negatively impact the ozone layer, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the layer has been slowly recovering.

The ozone layer has the role of filtering the ultraviolet radiation that reaches the Earth from the Sun. In this way, it serves as a protection for living beings.

The 1987 Montreal Protocol took action precisely to try to avoid a greater loss of this protection that the planet has. The international treaty sought to curb the production and use of gases that damage the ozone layer, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), hydrobromofluorocarbons (HBFCs), in addition to the aforementioned CFCs.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the layer should be completely recovered in Antarctica by 2060.