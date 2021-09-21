Hospital Ana Nery becomes a reference for pediatric duty for Unimed users – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Since August 16, Hospital Santa Cruz (HSC) no longer offers pediatric on-call by Unimed (check out the full note below). For other agreements and for private assistance, the procedures are still carried out by the HSC.

The on-call reference for those who have Unimed, then, ends up being only the Hospital Ana Nery (HAN). According to the press office of the hospital, the service is offered from 7 pm to 7 am. At other times, there is service for members, but with a general practitioner.

The change ended up causing inconvenience and apprehension for Santa Cruz, Diulia Santos Brambila. This Monday, September 20, her daughter, age 6, had a domestic accident and had a cut on her foot.

Diulia says that the girl was playing in the courtyard of her grandmother’s house with her brother and a friend. She would have slipped and tried to hold onto a brick, which was on a grill. The item landed on the girl’s foot and injured her. “I had her bleeding to death at the HSC and they refused care, they sent her to the emergency room, even though she had a health plan from Unimed. I arrived at the PA and they said they would not answer, that I should go to Cemai”.

What bothered the mother most was the lack of an evaluation of the girl at the hospital. “They didn’t even look to see what was happening, we had a towel tied around her foot, because it was a lot of blood.”

At the Centro Materno Infantil, Diulia reports that she was promptly assisted. “Everyone ran to answer it. The doctor and nurses were super attentive”, he praised. The girl needed stitches on her foot and is doing well, with just a little pain. The mother registered an occurrence with the Civil Police due to omission of help.

The report of Portal Gaz asked for a position from the HSC. The hospital staff emphasize the recent change and say that a notice should be placed at the reception, to reinforce the change and avoid disagreements. The nursing home emphasizes, however, that a child who arrives at the emergency room in need of urgent care, at risk of death, will be assisted.

Unimed was also contacted, but did not send a position until the publication of this article. The space remains open.

Check HSC grade

Announcement: Pediatric Unit Unimed



The direction of Hospital Santa Cruz (HSC) informs that, in a meeting held on August 16, 2021 with the direction of Unimed, it was decided that the HSC will no longer carry out pediatric consultations under the Unimed/Unifácil agreement, and should, by decision of Unimed /Uni-easy, the customer should be guided to:

Contact Unimed’s 0800 to be redirected to an accredited pediatrician’s office (Customer should call: 0800 051 1166), when the service is from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Look for care at the Pediatric Unit Unimed at Hospital Ana Nery (The service is open from 7 pm to 7 am, Monday to Friday, and 24 hours on weekends and holidays), according to information from Unimed/Unifácil.

For other agreements and private, the services remain unchanged.

