How Barcelona-EQU arrives for the Libertadores semifinal against Flamengo at Maracanã

On this Wednesday night, the Flamengo faces Barcelona de Guayaquil at Maracanã, at 21:30, in a game valid for the Libertadores semifinal. With the dream of a three-time title three matches away, the THROW! shows how the Ecuadorian team comes to face Rubro-Negro.
BAD TIME
Barcelona’s stage is totally different from that team that faced Fluminense in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Before facing Tricolor, the Ecuadorians came with a positive streak of five wins and no losses. In the period, there were 12 goals scored and only three conceded.
After that, the team could not maintain the same level, and the results showed a significant drop. In the following commitments, counting the first leg against Tricolor, there were three defeats, two draws and only one victory. In total, they scored six goals and conceded nine.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The inconsistent performance was reflected in the Ecuadorian Championship leaderboard. In the first stage, Barcelona finished in second place, with 31 points – just three less than Emelec. In total, there were nine wins, four draws and only two defeats.
On the other hand, in the second stage, Barcelona did not keep the same footprint and is in seventh place, with 12 points won. The team has, so far, four wins, no draws and three defeats.
CAMPAIGN AT LIBERTADORES
Barcelona qualified for the knockout phase of the Libertadores in first place in Group C, which featured Santos and Boca Juniors. The Ecuadorian team totaled 13 and lost only one game, to The Strongest, from Bolivia, in La Paz, at Hernando Siles Stadium.
The performance was even better than Flamengo, which closed the group stage with 12 points. Thus, the return game will take place in Ecuador, on Wednesday next week, also at 9:30 pm.
In the round of 16, Barcelona faced Vélez Sársfield, from Argentina. After losing the 1-0 first leg in Buenos Aires, the Guayaquil team won the 3-1 return match and advanced in the Libertadores.
With the result, the Ecuadorian team secured a spot in the quarterfinals to face Fluminense. In the first game, Barcelona left behind on the scoreboard, but even with a player less, they managed to come back. However, 50 minutes into the final stage, Fred left everything the same.
Thus, with a 2-2 draw at Maracanã, Barcelona could draw 0-0 or 1-1 that would qualify in the return game. On the field, the home team opened the scoring with Gonzalo Mastriani, and, only in the last move, Fluminense got the goal. Thus, with 1-1 on the scoreboard, Barcelona de Guayaquil secured a spot in the semifinals.
HISTORY AND NUMBERS
The retrospective in the confrontation is favorable to the Rio team. According to the website “ogol”, Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil have faced each other only twice in the history of Libertadores. And in these two games, which took place last year, Rubro-Negro won: in Brazil, a 3-0 victory and, in Ecuador, a 2-1 victory.
In this edition of Libertadores, Barcelona de Guayaquil scored 16 goals and conceded eight in the ten matches they played. In total, there were five wins, three draws and two defeats.
Flamengo, also in ten matches, scored 28 goals and conceded 12. In addition, Rubro-Negro Carioca has seven wins, three draws and no defeats in this Libertadores.
EYE ON THEM
For Wednesday’s game, Flamengo fans need to keep an eye on Carlos Gárces, who is the Barcelona player with the most participations in the team’s goals in the Libertadores. With three scored (the team’s best mark in the competition) and two assists, the striker was directly responsible for more than 31% of the team’s goals in the Libertadores 2021.
Another name to watch out for is Gabriel Cortez, who spent time at Botafogo in 2020. According to data from the website “SofaScore”, on average he scores a goal every 70 minutes, which is the third best Libertadores score this year .
Finally, Emmanuel Martínez, Adonis Preciado and Damián Díaz are other players who stood out for Barcelona in the competition. Martínez is the team’s leader in assists, while Preciado and Díaz have already scored two goals each, which is, along with Cortez, the team’s second best mark.
GOALKEEPERS
Javier Burrai
Victor Mendoza
DEFENDERS
Byron Castle
Williams Riveros
Joshua Quiñónez
Fernando Leon
Brian Caicedo
Mario Pineida
Leonel Quinonez
HALF CAMPERS
Matthias Oyola
Nixon Molina
Michael Carcelén
Jean Carlos Montaño
Bruno Pinatares
Gabriel Marques
Sergio López
Gabriel Cortez
Jonathan Pearl
Adonis Preciado
Emmanuel Martinez
Damián Diaz
ATTACKERS
Carlos Garces
Gonzalo Mastriani
PROGAMATION UNTIL GAME DAY
saturday september 18th
8:30 am – Training.
sunday september 19th
8:30 am – Training.
monday september 20th
8:30 am – Training;
10 am – The squad remains focused for the trip to Brazil;
13h – Chartered flight to Rio de Janeiro;
20h – Arrival and concentration at the Hotel.
Tuesday September 21st
10 am – Training at the Aeronautical Club of Rio de Janeiro.
2 pm – Press conference by coach Fabian Bustos.
6 pm – Recognition of the Maracanã lawn.
Wednesday September 22nd
19:30 – Trip to Maracanã for the game.
Thursday 23rd of September
10 am – Return to Guayaquil.
