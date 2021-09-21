How Barcelona-EQU arrives for the Libertadores semifinal against Flamengo at Maracanã

On this Wednesday night, the Flamengo faces Barcelona de Guayaquil at Maracanã, at 21:30, in a game valid for the Libertadores semifinal. With the dream of a three-time title three matches away, the THROW! shows how the Ecuadorian team comes to face Rubro-Negro.

BAD TIME

Barcelona’s stage is totally different from that team that faced Fluminense in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Before facing Tricolor, the Ecuadorians came with a positive streak of five wins and no losses. In the period, there were 12 goals scored and only three conceded.

After that, the team could not maintain the same level, and the results showed a significant drop. In the following commitments, counting the first leg against Tricolor, there were three defeats, two draws and only one victory. In total, they scored six goals and conceded nine.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The inconsistent performance was reflected in the Ecuadorian Championship leaderboard. In the first stage, Barcelona finished in second place, with 31 points – just three less than Emelec. In total, there were nine wins, four draws and only two defeats.

On the other hand, in the second stage, Barcelona did not keep the same footprint and is in seventh place, with 12 points won. The team has, so far, four wins, no draws and three defeats.

CAMPAIGN AT LIBERTADORES

Barcelona qualified for the knockout phase of the Libertadores in first place in Group C, which featured Santos and Boca Juniors. The Ecuadorian team totaled 13 and lost only one game, to The Strongest, from Bolivia, in La Paz, at Hernando Siles Stadium.

The performance was even better than Flamengo, which closed the group stage with 12 points. Thus, the return game will take place in Ecuador, on Wednesday next week, also at 9:30 pm.

In the round of 16, Barcelona faced Vélez Sársfield, from Argentina. After losing the 1-0 first leg in Buenos Aires, the Guayaquil team won the 3-1 return match and advanced in the Libertadores.

With the result, the Ecuadorian team secured a spot in the quarterfinals to face Fluminense. In the first game, Barcelona left behind on the scoreboard, but even with a player less, they managed to come back. However, 50 minutes into the final stage, Fred left everything the same.

Thus, with a 2-2 draw at Maracanã, Barcelona could draw 0-0 or 1-1 that would qualify in the return game. On the field, the home team opened the scoring with Gonzalo Mastriani, and, only in the last move, Fluminense got the goal. Thus, with 1-1 on the scoreboard, Barcelona de Guayaquil secured a spot in the semifinals.

HISTORY AND NUMBERS

The retrospective in the confrontation is favorable to the Rio team. According to the website “ogol”, Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil have faced each other only twice in the history of Libertadores. And in these two games, which took place last year, Rubro-Negro won: in Brazil, a 3-0 victory and, in Ecuador, a 2-1 victory.

In this edition of Libertadores, Barcelona de Guayaquil scored 16 goals and conceded eight in the ten matches they played. In total, there were five wins, three draws and two defeats.

Flamengo, also in ten matches, scored 28 goals and conceded 12. In addition, Rubro-Negro Carioca has seven wins, three draws and no defeats in this Libertadores.

EYE ON THEM

For Wednesday’s game, Flamengo fans need to keep an eye on Carlos Gárces, who is the Barcelona player with the most participations in the team’s goals in the Libertadores. With three scored (the team’s best mark in the competition) and two assists, the striker was directly responsible for more than 31% of the team’s goals in the Libertadores 2021.

Another name to watch out for is Gabriel Cortez, who spent time at Botafogo in 2020. According to data from the website “SofaScore”, on average he scores a goal every 70 minutes, which is the third best Libertadores score this year .

Finally, Emmanuel Martínez, Adonis Preciado and Damián Díaz are other players who stood out for Barcelona in the competition. Martínez is the team’s leader in assists, while Preciado and Díaz have already scored two goals each, which is, along with Cortez, the team’s second best mark.

GOALKEEPERS

Javier Burrai

Victor Mendoza

DEFENDERS

Byron Castle

Williams Riveros

Joshua Quiñónez

Fernando Leon

Brian Caicedo

Mario Pineida

Leonel Quinonez

HALF CAMPERS

Matthias Oyola

Nixon Molina

Michael Carcelén

Jean Carlos Montaño

Bruno Pinatares

Gabriel Marques

Sergio López

Gabriel Cortez

Jonathan Pearl

Adonis Preciado

Emmanuel Martinez

Damián Diaz

ATTACKERS

Carlos Garces

Gonzalo Mastriani

PROGAMATION UNTIL GAME DAY

saturday september 18th

8:30 am – Training.

sunday september 19th

8:30 am – Training.

monday september 20th

8:30 am – Training;

10 am – The squad remains focused for the trip to Brazil;

13h – Chartered flight to Rio de Janeiro;

20h – Arrival and concentration at the Hotel.

Tuesday September 21st

10 am – Training at the Aeronautical Club of Rio de Janeiro.

2 pm – Press conference by coach Fabian Bustos.

6 pm – Recognition of the Maracanã lawn.

Wednesday September 22nd

19:30 – Trip to Maracanã for the game.

Thursday 23rd of September

10 am – Return to Guayaquil.

