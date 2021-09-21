How to pay MEI? See how to settle debts with the Internal Revenue Service

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) must settle their debts by September 30, according to the Federal Revenue.

According to the Brazil Agency, 1.8 million business owners have past due obligations and taxes for 2016 and prior years. These are entrepreneurs who individually owe more than R$1,000, including principal, fine, interest and other charges. Disregarding the year of debt, the total number of defaulters is 4.3 million MEIs, or almost a third of the category.

What is it to be MEI?

The individual microentrepreneur is usually the first stage of formalization for those who want to have their own company. Registration as MEI can be done free of charge through the federal government’s portal for entrepreneurs. See the rules for becoming an MEI in 2021.

As MEI, the professional is now considered autonomous and has its own CNPJ. Thus, it has the rights and duties of a legal person. The MEI entitles you to maternity assistance, paid leave due to health problems and retirement by the INSS. Entrepreneurs can also participate in tenders to provide services to public agencies and in more favorable credit programs, aimed at legal entities.

Individual microentrepreneurs pay taxes in a unified way. Every MEI participates in the Simples Nacional tax regime, which combines tax guides and exempts entrepreneurs from various federal taxes – such as Cofins, CSLL, Income Tax, IPI and PIS.

In exchange, the MEI pays the Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS). The amount of this ticket or automatic debit depends on the activity in which the MEI fits, because it can generate incidences of ICMS or ISS fees. There are three possible frameworks: industry or commerce; services provision; and trade and services together.

In addition to the activity, the DAS is also adjusted according to the value of the minimum wage practiced in the country. DAS represents 5% of the minimum wage, in addition to ICMS (R$ 1 per month) and ISS (R$ 5 per month) fees. With the new minimum, set at BRL 1,100 for 2021, these are the monthly DAS values: R$56 for industry or commerce; BRL 60 for service provision; and BRL 61 for commerce and services together.

It is worth remembering that, even if they do not pay a monthly percentage of income tax, the individual microentrepreneur must also annually declare their earnings for the previous year. The business owner must fill in the Simples Nacional Annual Billing Statement (DASN-SIMEI), in addition to filling out your personal income tax. (Understand how the MEI Income Tax return works)

How to settle debts?

The individual microentrepreneur must first consult their debts in the DAS Generator Program for the MEI.

The MEI must click on the option “PGMEI – DAS Generator Program for the MEI (full version)”. After entering your digital certificate or access code, click on “Extract/Pending Query > Pending Query on Simei”.

If the entrepreneur has debts, he can print a Collection Document from the Simples Nacional (DAS) to pay them off. This process can be done either through the website or through the MEI App, for smartphones with Android or iOS operating systems.

What happens if debts are not settled?

Debits for the year 2016 and previous years that are outstanding in October will be sent for registration in the Active Debt of the Union. waiver of the renegotiation.

MEIs that have debts from 2017 onwards will not have their debts sent at this time.

Individual microentrepreneurs in debt with the Federal Revenue do not have their CNPJ canceled, but lose several tax and social security benefits. For example, the MEI may be excluded from Simples Nacional and find it difficult to obtain loans and financing.

In addition, the debt will be collected in court and may have additional charges on the amount owed.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related