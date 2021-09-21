How to prevent scammers from using open banking to get your data? See tips | open banking

Open banking is a platform supervised by the Central Bank that will allow customers to share, under authorization, personal data with banks and fintechs to receive better offers of products and services — such as lower interest rates on loans, for example.

But we must be careful not to fall into the traps of scammers, such as sending e-mails and SMS to obtain information from consumers – data that can later be used illicitly.

How is the information used?

According to the rules of the Central Bank, the sharing of information can only be done with the client’s authorization and if the purpose and term of use of the data is informed. The user is also entitled to cancel this consent at any time and at any financial institution via the internet.

The authorization request will always be made electronically and within the bank’s authentication environment. The customer will not be asked for any information that the bank does not already have.

The sending and receiving of information within the platform will be protected by the Banking Secrecy Law, which prohibits the sharing of data to institutions not participating in the system and the sale of information to third parties. The open banking structure is also under the protection of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which came into force last year and gives the customer autonomy in relation to their data.

“The bank will not invite via SMS, for example. In general, these invitations are fake and lead to fake internet pages”, warns the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

SEE BASIC TIPS TO AVOID Scams

Choose accredited financial institutions

Only institutions authorized by the Central Bank can participate in open banking. In total, so far, 1,065 institutions will have mandatory participation in the integrated financial data sharing system.

If you receive a proposal from an unknown institution, research it before accepting.

The Central Bank determines a series of digital security rules that must be followed to maintain the security and privacy of customers, and institutions authorized to participate in open banking are supervised by the BC.

Do not share information over the phone or email

If you receive a call or an email asking for personal information or your bank account data, be suspicious. No financial institution contacts you to request data sharing. In open banking, consent will be carried out through the official digital channels of financial institutions.

In case of doubt, contact the financial institution directly through the official service channels. And never enter your password or your card number.

Do not click on links that arrive via email, SMS or WhatsApp

All open banking services will be within the official digital channels of financial institutions.

Therefore, it is not recommended to click on links or download programs or files without knowing the origin. Scammers often send messages with links and files to access information from consumers’ cell phones or computers.

None of the financial institutions registered in open banking are authorized to contact you via phone, email or WhatsApp requesting data or confirmation of information.

If you still receive messages informing you of problems or irregularities in the registration of open banking, for example, it is recommended to contact your bank manager.

Pay attention to the information sharing deadline

BC requires that, based on the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), that data and its processing must be limited to the purposes determined and consented to by the customers.

The institutions that will receive the data must present the purpose of sharing and the deadline for sharing, which can be up to 12 months. After that period, the consumer must authorize sharing again. Also, if the purpose of the sharing is changed, it will be necessary to grant a new consent from the customer.

This entire process is carried out through the official digital channels of financial institutions with specific deadlines and purposes.

Therefore, be suspicious if you receive contact from someone asking for authorization to extend or renew the term. Also, don’t fall for the scam of people who claim to have your open banking data.