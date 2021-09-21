Hubble 31 years old: star to death is shown in more detail

The new views reproduced above and below show the dual nature of the star AG Carinae, target of the space telescope’s 31st anniversary image Hubble, from NASA/ESA, in April 2021. This new perspective is the result of Hubble observations of the star in 2020 and 2014, along with others captured by the telescope’s Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 in 1994.

The image at the top shows details of the ionized emissions of hydrogen and nitrogen from the expanding layer of the nebula (seen here in red). In the second image, the blue color delineates the distribution of dust that shines in the light reflected from the star. Astronomers think that stellar winds powerful ones from the star formed and shaped the dust bubbles and filaments. The nebula is about five light-years across, similar to the distance from here to the nearest star beyond the Sun, Next Centauri.

AG Carinae is formally classified as a blue luminous variable because it is a bright star (which emits blue light), which varies in brightness. These stars are very rare because few are so massive. Bright blue variable stars lose mass continuously in the later stages of life.

Ejected material

The star is waging a tug of war between gravity and radiation pressure to prevent it from self-destruct. As the star begins to run out of fuel, its radiation pressure decreases and gravity begins to firm. The stellar material succumbs to gravity and goes inward. It heats up and is ejected explosively into surrounding interstellar space. This process continues until enough mass is lost and the star reaches a steady state.

The spectacular nebula around AG Carinae was formed by material ejected from the star during several of its previous explosions. The nebula is approximately 10,000 years old and the observed gas velocity is just over 69 kilometers per second.

Although this nebula looks like a ring, it is actually a hollow shell whose center has been cleaned of gas and dust by a powerful stellar wind traveling at about 199 kilometers per second. The gas (composed mainly of ionized hydrogen and nitrogen) in these images appears as a thick, bright red ring, which appears duplicated in places — possibly the result of multiple explosions colliding with each other. The dust, seen here in blue, formed into clumps, bubbles and filaments and was shaped by the stellar wind.

Scientists who have observed the star and the surrounding nebula have noticed that the ring is not perfectly spherical. It appears to have bipolar symmetry. This could mean that the mechanism that produces the explosion could be the result of a disk in the center or the star could have a companion (known as binary star). An alternative and simpler theory is that, like many massive stars, AG Carinae can spin very quickly.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach