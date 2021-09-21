Huge sharks devour humpback whales and tourists applaud – News

A group of tourists who went on a whale watching tour ended up catching a terrifying moment. Two great white sharks feasted on the carcass of a dead humpback whale off the coast of Massachusetts (USA).

Though somewhat frightening, the scene was rated “wonderful” by tourists and the director of Captain John Boats, a company that specializes in whale watching tours in the country.

The video shows the voracious predator eating the cetacean carcass with all the strength of its jaw. The company’s Facebook profile even revealed that a second great white shark — an even bigger one — had joined the feast and helped to eat the animal.

“This afternoon’s trip went to the Book of Records,” begins the account given by John Boats.

“We started our trip by taking a look at an unfortunately deceased whale. While we were there, two huge white sharks came to celebrate,” the story continues.

Some of the tourists described the scene on social media as the “most amazing” experience they’ve ever had.

Some of the sailors on the boat estimated the size of one of the sharks at 5.5 m.

“The people on board were very excited. There was a lot of screaming, ‘Oh my God! Wow!'” said John Goggin, tour guide.

Experts interviewed by the Mirror said the video shows why a diver should never go near a whale carcass at sea.

