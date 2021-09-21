Hundreds of Dreamcast and Xbox game prototypes are released

If there aren’t many companies interested in preserving the history of old video games, at least there is no shortage of fans willing to do this job in some way. Project Deluge, for example, is a project created by a group of people dedicated to creating older game files that cannot yet be found digitally and officially on the internet. Some time ago, the team started making unconventional copies of games available on a variety of systems, with the Dreamcast and Xbox being the latest additions.

These copies consist of prototypes, versions in process of localization, press releases and games that were never released. The most interesting thing is that each of these games has its ROM checked and played individually, which ensures that the team can notice what’s different from the final version of the game or if this copy is working properly.

As reported by Kotaku, the project released more than 700 early stage PlayStation 2 titles in March of this year, while other prototypes of the Sega Saturn, PS1 and even CD-i arrived in September. With the latest console from Sega and the first from Microsoft, the story is also pretty impressive: there are 500 titles that are already released for anyone interested in checking them out.

Introducing – Project Deluge, one of our biggest endeavors yet. Gifted to you – over 700 PlayStation 2 prototypes have been archived for your enjoyment. This part is only the beginning, so stay tuned for more! https://t.co/D8doin5GZK Enjoy and have fun! pic.twitter.com/cxQs1vm2QF — The Hidden Palace (@HiddenPalaceOrg) March 21, 2021

From Dreamcast alone, there are 135 prototypes that had to have their data read and manually scanned with the help of a special disc known as System Disc 2, which allowed the console to read these pre-release copies. Among these titles are early versions of illbleed, Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Sega GT, who curiously relied on Luigi as an NPC.

The Xbox has no less than 349 games, which were also not easy to deal with when it came to getting their ROMs. Fortunately everything worked out and among the titles are prototypes of Psychonauts, Jet Set Radio Future, Shrek and even a demo of vatz, a canceled game that hadn’t seen the light of day until now.

The best part is that we can expect a lot more from Project Deluge, given that they’ve analyzed at least 4,000 discs and haven’t even had a way to check the entire collection of early versions of the collector who’s helping them catalog and preserve these games. If you are interested in the initiative, just check the project website at this link!