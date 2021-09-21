‘I can’t go to the bathroom without losing my breath,’ says youtuber Borrachudo Rat, hospitalized with Covid

Known as Rato Borrachudo, the youtuber Douglas Mesquita Silva told on his social networks about his admission to an Intensive Care Unit in São Paulo. he was hospitalized with Covid-19 last Saturday (18th).

“I had an anxiety crisis, I used to cry, but now I accepted. I’m in the ICU, folks. My frame evolved in hours and that was standard procedure. I have part of my lung already damaged, but I’m still fighting. Thanks friends and family, and fans of course. Be careful not to go through this”, wrote Rato Borrachudo on the day of his hospitalization.

This Monday (21), the youtuber said that he can’t even go to the bathroom without feeling short of breath.

“Today a doctor told me that it was not for [eu] to be sad and dejected for being so debilitated. But I questioned it and said: ‘Doctor, it’s still true, right? I can’t go to the bathroom without losing my breath.’ He said, ‘but that’s not you, it’s just a picture of your life,’” Douglas wrote on his social media.

Rato Borrachudo has a channel with about 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. On social networks, he has more than 616,000 followers on Twitter and 878,000 on Instagram.

