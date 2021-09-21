‘I saw’ · TV News

Rich Melquiades accused Mileide Mihaile of hiding the loaves of The Farm 2021. The pawn assured that the influencer had saved the food to benefit her friends in confinement. “I saw it,” he said during a conversation with Marina Ferrari on Monday (20).

While talking to the influencer about the lack of allies in the game, the former MTV explained why he is avoiding being close to Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife. “I’m not even talking to her because I’d rather stay away. I’d rather stay on my own. If you talk to me, I’ll answer, I have my way, but I’m a polite person.”

Then Rico told about the situation he would have witnessed earlier: “I went to eat, and there were four loaves. I said, ‘Oh my God, there’s no more bread.’ [bandas] and I left the other two there. I lay on the couch, [e vi] like she had hidden bread for a lot of people. If there was no bread there, I wouldn’t eat it, but her colleagues, for whom she hid the bread, would eat it,” he complained.

“See how everyone has a priority? I said, ‘Oh my God.’ She hid the bread for a lot of people. I came to eat, and if I didn’t have the bread, I wouldn’t eat it. I saw her giving it away. the bread. The people arrived there, and she said: ‘I kept your bread,'” continued the Alagoas.

Marina tried to calm the situation and bet that Mileide would have given Rico a loaf if he hadn’t found his share at the table. “But I think she was saving it while she still had it there for you. If you arrived and didn’t have any bread, she could have given it to you,” opined the influencer.

“Wouldn’t [dar], no, Marina. I saw her saying people’s names. There was no bread for me. I said: ‘There’s only this bread?’, and she was silent,” countered the pawn.

Watch the video:

Rich upset with Mileide because she is hiding bread 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #The farmpic.twitter.com/hKjUJUy6Yz — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) September 20, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens

