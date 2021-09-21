Ibovespa closes down 2.3% and year’s minimum renewal at 108 thousand points; dollar rises to R$5.33

Quotations panel indicating strong decline (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa closed sharply down this Monday (20th), following the negative performance of international stock exchanges. Outside, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell between 1.7% and 2.2% reflecting concerns about Chinese developer Evergrande, which saw its shares plunge 10% amid fears over the company’s ability to pay not even a portion of its $305 billion debt that matures on Thursday.

Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, says that the crisis at the developer shows the slowdown in the civil construction sector in China, which impacts the export of iron ore that Brazil makes to the country.

“This impact makes the demand for iron ore fall, and consequently the price of iron ore also falls, which means that less dollars enter the country. If the company is nationalized, in theory, it reduces market risks. As no one knows yet, there is a very large degree of uncertainty”, he analyzes.

On a public holiday in China, iron ore fell more than 8% and traded at US$92.80 in Singapore, accumulating a low of 55% in just two months, as a result of Chinese policy to reduce steel production, targeting environmental goals, and also with the slowdown in the construction sector.

Vale’s shares (VALE3), which fell last Friday despite the company’s R$8.10 dividend, dropped 3.3% today, to R$83.31.

Leonardo Santana, analyst at Top Gain, believes that there is fear about the systemic risk in the Evergrande case, with impacts on credit and the financial sector in general. “The market is already starting to look for protection. The American stock exchanges fall a lot, the commodities too, so investors are looking for the dollar and gold, while emerging countries like Brazil suffer a lot”, he assesses.

Also arousing anxiety are the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) in the US and the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) here, with interest rate decisions on Wednesday. The Copom is expected to raise the Selic by another percentage point, taking the rate to 6.25% per year.

President Jair Bolsonaro is in New York today and tomorrow he will open the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) with a speech surrounded by expectation.

The Ibovespa fell by 2.33% to 108,843 points with a financial volume traded of R$34.745 billion. It was the lowest closing level of the benchmark since November 23 last year, when the trading session closed at 107,379 points.

With today’s low, the index extended losses of 2.07% from last Friday, when it was impacted by the negative reaction of investors to the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) announced by the government in order to finance the increase in the Exchange benefit. Family.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar rose 0.85% to R$5.329 on purchase and R$5.331 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October advances 0.93% to R$5.346 in the after-market.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2022 rose two basis points to 7.08%, the DI for January 2023 fell 10 basis points to 8.94%, DI for January 2025 fell 14 basis points at 10.06% and DI for January 2027 recorded a negative change of 17 basis points at 10.46%.

Focus report

Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. This time, the median projection rose from 8.00% to 8.35%. For 2022, the forecast for inflation increased from 4.03% to 4.1%.

Regarding the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections continued to grow by 5.04% in 2021, but were reduced from 1.72% to 1.63% in 2022.

Regarding the dollar, the expectation remains that the currency will end this year quoted at R$ 5.20, while projections for 2022 were raised from R$ 5.20 to R$ 5.23.

Finally, for the basic interest rate, Selic, the median of the estimates rose from 8.00% to 8.25% per annum in 2021 and from 8.00% to 8.50% per annum for 2022.

Covid in Brazil

On Sunday (19), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 558, 8% below that of 14 days before. In just one day, 239 deaths were recorded.

The information comes from the consortium of press vehicles that systematizes data on Covid collected by Health Secretariats in Brazil, which announced, at 8 pm, the progress of the pandemic in 24 hours.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 34,282, a drop of 64% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 9,172 new cases were registered.

The strong rise is due in part to the inclusion, in the last three days of the week, of more than 150,000 case records from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, after an adjustment in the case accounting system.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 141,623,847, equivalent to 66.39% of the population. The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 80,285,227 people, or 37.64% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 300,628 people.

Brazil Aid, Datafolha and secret budget

The Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, said on Friday that the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família, will pay an average amount of R$300 to beneficiaries. The speech took place at a seminar promoted by the Fucape business school and XP.

According to Funchal, due to electoral restrictions, the new social program could not be implemented next year, which explains the government’s decision to make it feasible in 2021 with the temporary increase in the rate of the tax on financial operations (IOF) that applies on credit operations.

For companies, the rate increased from 1.50% per year to 2.04% and, for individuals, from 3.0% to 4.08% per year. Funchal noted that, for 2022, the idea is that the source of financing for Auxílio Brasil is the taxation on dividends and funds provided for in the Income Tax reform under way in Congress.

In addition, cover story of the Folha de São Paulo this second indicates that former governor Geraldo Alckmin has announced his departure from the PSDB and should join the PSD.

Datafolha poll indicates that he leads the voting intentions for the 2022 governor elections, with 26%, ahead of former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), with 17%; former governor Márcio França (PSB) has 15% of the intentions; and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), 11%. The survey was carried out with people over 16 years old between September 13 and 15, and the margin of error is two percentage points.

In a second scenario analyzed by the research, without Geraldo Alckmin, Haddad is in first place (23%); France in second (19%); and Boulos in third (13%); and the current vice-governor, supported by João Doria (PSDB), is in fifth, with 5%.

In addition, a survey by Datafolha indicates that 76% of Brazilians are in favor of Bolsonaro being impeached if he does not comply with court decisions, while 21% say that this should not happen. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

In one of the events of the 7th of September, speaking to thousands of protesters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, Bolsonaro said that he would no longer accept decisions by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court.

Moraes conducts sensitive investigations against Bolsonaro and his allies in the STF, such as the investigation of fake news and anti-democratic acts.

Two days later, however, Bolsonaro changed the tone by releasing a Declaration to the Nation, in which he stated that there are “natural differences” in some of Moraes’ decisions, but that these issues must be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken.

In addition, the newspaper’s cover story The State of São Paulo states that the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, allocated R$ 1.4 million from the so-called “secret budget” to the construction of a tourist lookout next to a land where he intends to build a private condominium with 100 houses in Monte das Gameleiras, in Large northern river.

According to the newspaper, the investment financed with public funds tends to add value to Marinho’s new private business, in an area of ​​six hectares. The project is a partnership with Marinho’s advisor at the ministry, Francisco Soares de Lima Júnior.

The development was named Condominium Clube do Vinho. Also according to the newspaper, in a hearing at the Chamber’s Commission on Labor, Administration and Public Services, on June 8, Marinho denied authorship of the requests. However, through the Access to Information Law, the newspaper obtained spreadsheets from the Ministry of Tourism that confirm the authorship of the request.

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras declared Excelerate Energy the winner in the process of leasing the LNG Regasification Terminal in Bahia (TR-BA), and said it will now move to the resources phase in the process, according to a circular published on the company’s website.

Course (RAIL3)

Rumo informed that the signing of the adhesion contract, with the State of Mato Grosso, for the construction, operation, exploration and conservation of the railroad that independently connects the Rondonópolis road-rail terminal to Cuiabá (MT) is scheduled for this Monday and Lucas do Rio Verde (MT).

Cia. Hering e Soma (SOMA3)

The shares of Cia. Hering will no longer be traded on B3 as of this Monday, with its former shareholders becoming shareholders of Soma.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

