Ibovespa melts and reaches its low of the year; Valley (VALE3) plummets 3%

O Ibovespa it collapsed 2.33% this Monday (20th) and reached the lowest level of the year, at 108,843.74 points, amidst the global malaise with the unfolding of the crisis involving Evergrande.

the gigantic heap of Evergrande’s debts caused aversion to world markets, due to a slowdown in the civil construction sector in China. In Brazil, the negative impact is felt especially by actions linked to the export of iron ore, such as Vale (VALE3) and steel companies.

For Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, “there is a great deal of uncertainty about the consequences of the Chinese economy with this shock, which makes the market suffer a lot this beginning of the week. It is important to know how the Chinese government is going to deal with the challenge”, he stressed.

Ibovespa movement today

The fears related to the case everlarge weighed commodity prices, and brought down the PetroRio shares (PRIO3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

At the same time, Valley and CSN (CSNA3) fell by more than 3%. The steelmakers Gerdau (GGBR4) and Usiminas (USIM5) closed with losses of around 1%.

The falls are below the one recorded by the Braskem (BRKM5), of almost 12%. The petrochemical company had a strong retreat after the news that Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) will present a model for selling its stake in Braskem, with an operation on the Stock Exchange.

Among the few highs, the highlight was the role of Copel (CPLE6), which led the earnings of the Ibovespa today, after announcing the payment of earnings and that it will not exercise the preemptive right by Gaspetro in Compagás.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Copel (CPLE6): +4.68% / BRL 6.94

Sabesp (SBSP3): +1.81% / R$ 35.91

CVC (CVCB3): +0.88% / BRL 20.60

Iguatemi (IGTA3): +0.40% / R$ 32.24

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3): +0.11% / R$ 18.20

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Braskem (BRKM5): -11.54% / R$ 58.39

Via (VIIA3): -6.74% / BRL 7.89

Méliuz (CASH3): -5.91% / R$ 6.69

IRB Brazil (IRBR3): -5.79% / R$ 4.88

PetroRio (PRIO3): -5.68% / R$ 18.93

Evergrande: the Chinese that can default R$1.6 trillion

The developer Chinese Evergrande took the international market by storm after informing the possibility of defaulting US$ 300 billion (about R$ 1.6 trillion at the current price).

Analysts warned of the possibility of a collapse in the Chinese financial system, which would eventually also create problems in international markets and economies.

Evergrande’s debt was also contracted abroad. UBS, BlackRock and Ashmore are some of the big lenders to China’s second-largest developer.

Copel (CPLE6) shoots and leads isolated on Ibovespa

Copel led the Ibovespa highs, after announcing, last Friday (17), the payment of R$ 1,436,638,550.91 in dividends and interest on equity (JCP) and that it will not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas.

The concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the state of Paraná has as shareholders, in addition to Copel (with a 51% stake), Gaspetro and Mitsui, each with a 24.5% stake.

Braskem (BRKM5): Novonor may sell participation in petrochemicals on the Stock Exchange to pay debts, says newspaper

Novonor’s creditors should know the company’s new proposal to sell its stake in Braskem today, according to information from Value Economic.

Sources told the newspaper that the former Odebrecht may make a subsequent share offering (follow-on) to sell its Braskem shares, but it all depends on the Petrobras, which also intends to sell its 36.1% stake in petrochemicals.

In addition, Bradesco (BBDC4) Itaú (ITUB4), Santander (SANB11), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and BNDES, creditor banks of Novonor, also need to approve the operation. The amount raised from the sale of shares must be used for the former Odebrecht to pay its debt with the banks.

Today, Novonor’s 38.3% stake in Braskem’s capital is equivalent to around R$ 19.3 billion, according to the newspaper, and the company must pay R$ 14 billion to creditors.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -2.33% / 108,843.74

IFIX today: -1.07% / 2,700.59

IBRX today: -2.38% / 46,488.70

SMLL today: -2.73% / 2,667.34

IDIV today: -1.70% / 6,370.26

Latest Ibovespa quotation

In the same way as the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading last Thursday down 1.10%, at 113,794.28 points.