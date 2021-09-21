iCloud+ is now available; know the news and changes – MacMagazine

After months of waiting, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are already among us — and with them, also arrived the iCloud+, which can be seen as the “new guise” of Apple’s cloud service paid plans.

We’ve already detailed here all the news brought by iCloud+, such as Hide My Email (Hide My Email), a Private Relay (Private Relay) and the integration with the Apple One. You already know, too, that all users who pay for extra storage on iCloud will get the automatic “upgrade” to iCloud+ — that is, if you pay the R$3.50 a month to get 50GB on Apple (or any other plan superior), is already eligible to enjoy the news.

It is worth noting that not all the news of the “new” service has already arrived in good shape. As Apple had already announced, the Private Relay feature was initially made available in beta — it’s turned off by default, but you can turn it on in iPhone/iPad Settings. We also remind you that the tool will not be available in countries like China, South Africa, Egypt, Colombia and Russia.

HomeKit Secure Video Extension

Another good thing about iCloud+ is the expansion of the feature HomeKit Secure Video (HomeKit Secure Video), which allows you to connect security cameras to your account, store the recordings and access them through the Home app. With the 50GB plan (which previously didn’t offer the feature), you can connect a camera; on the 200GB, it is now possible to connect up to five cameras (before, it was just one); finally, on the 2TB, you can use an unlimited number of cameras (previously there were five).

On a related note, it’s also worth noting the new design of the mail iCloud on the web — this one, available to all users of the service. In addition to the updated look, paying iCloud+ users can now access features such as Hide My Email and custom domains directly from their browser.

50GB Family Sharing

Until yesterday, to activate Home Sharing on an iCloud plan, you had to hire at least 200GB of storage, which costs R$10.90 per month. Now you can share even the cheapest iCloud+ plan — just the one from 50GB, which costs R$3.50 monthly.

The novelty isn’t all that significant because, well, 50GB isn’t that much space anymore, so sharing it with others will make it unfeasible for most users. Still, if you and your family don’t take a lot of pictures and are frugal with backups/apps/files, you can make those savings from now on.

So, who is already using the news? Leave your comments and considerations here below!