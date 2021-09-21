‘If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you don’t even have to come,’ New York Mayor tells Bolsonaro | World

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, said on Monday (20) in a statement, quoting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, that if he doesn’t want to get vaccinated, “he doesn’t even have to come” to the city.

Bolsonaro is in the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, which begins this Tuesday (21). He is the only leader among the largest economies on the planet that reportedly has not yet taken the Covid-19 immunizer.

“With the protocols in place, we need to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro, from Brazil, that if you intend to come here, you need to be vaccinated,” said the mayor.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you don’t even have to come,” the Democrat said.

“Everyone needs to be safe and together, this means that everyone needs to be vaccinated,” he said. “The vast majority of people in the United Nations, the vast majority of member states are doing the right thing.”

De Blasio also said that New York City is offering free Covid-19 vaccines to all leaders and employees who attend the General Assembly.

Access to closed places

The fact of not having been immunized against Covid makes Bolsonaro an exception among world leaders and has been a theme during the trip to New York since in the American city people need to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend closed places, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms.

Bolsonaro arrives in New York for the UN General Assembly and has an agenda with the British Prime Minister

Bolsonaro was photographed eating pizza in the street on Saturday night with other members of his entourage, such as Caixa president Pedro Guimarães; the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; between others.

When eating in the street, presentation of proof is not required.

The Brazilian president has said more than once that he didn’t take any immunizations — and, because of that, he may find it difficult to visit places in New York.

Breakfast at the hotel and entrance through the back

This Monday morning, Bolsonaro had breakfast at the hotel, in an area reserved for the Brazilian entourage. There was a sign stating that it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination at the restaurant.