In A Fazenda 13, Rico rebels and says he is ‘sick of a lot of people’ · TV News

Within A Fazenda 2021, Rico Melquiades revolted with his fellow inmates. This Monday (20), the digital influencer warned that he is “sick of a lot of people” on the reality show, and Tati Quebra Barraco reinforced the negative feeling against his opponents.

“How complicated this is here, I’m sick of a lot of people”, Melquiades pointed out, and the funkeira agreed with her friend. “I want my real friends, out there, who I’ve known for years,” said the former MTV.

“It’s true! Here we have to play! Of course you’ll get along more with one person, with another less. However, the word friend is very strong, even more worth R$ 1.5 million. For R$ 10 already there’s a fight, right? I’m not even going to talk about R$100, because then there’s even death, imagine for R$1.5 million”, highlighted Tati.

In the chat, Rico recalled the fight with Solange Gomes and admitted that both were lacking respect at the time. “I think she’s a woman who really talks, speaks what she thinks, isn’t afraid,” she said.

Minutes later, the muse of the Bathtub Gugu joined the conversation, and the ex-On Vacation with the Ex held back his tears when the peoa began to talk about her experience in motherhood.

