In a meeting with Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson praises AstraZeneca and says he has already taken both doses

NEW YORK — President Jair Bolsonaro’s public assertion that he did not take the Covid-19 vaccine has been the focus of attention and comments from political leaders in New York, where he arrived Sunday night to deliver tomorrow’s opening speech. annual session of debates of the UN General Assembly, as has been the tradition for the heads of State of Brazil since 1955.

First, at the photo shoot at the start of a meeting with Bolsonaro, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s British-Swedish vaccine, claiming to have taken both doses. The Brazilian, in turn, laughed and said that he has not yet been vaccinated.

Speech: Bolsonaro considers announcing donation of anti-Covid vaccines to neighboring countries during a speech at the UN

In the conversation, Boris began by saying that he had promised Bolsonaro that he would visit Brazil, but was prevented by the pandemic. He said, however, that the two countries are working together on vaccines.

— AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine. Get vaccinated from AstraZeneca,” the British premier said, according to images taken at the official residence of the UK consul general in New York, where the meeting took place.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Children are being vaccinated against polio in Lahore, Pakistan Photo: ARIF ALI / AFP Eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park in Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Islands of La Palma, wreaks havoc on the surrounding area Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Long March-7 Y4 rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China Photo: CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS Accused of Terrorism Arrive at the Supreme Court Building in Kigali, Rwanda’s Capital Photo: SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP Britain applies booster Covid-19 vaccinations at Midland House, Derby Photo: CARL RECINE / REUTERS French President Emmanuel Macron presents a formal apology during a speech at the ceremony in memory of the Harkis, Algerians who helped the French army in the Algerian War of Independence, at the Élysée Palace in Paris Photo: GONZALO FUENTES / AFP

As the press was removed from the room, Boris thanked reporters and said he had taken the two doses of inoculant. Bolsonaro, in turn, pointed to himself and shook his finger, saying “not yet” through an interpreter, while laughing — a refusal that creates an impasse for him to go to closed restaurant rooms in New York, for example, where there is a municipal law that requires the presentation of certificates of complete vaccination.

Earlier, Bolsonaro’s trip to New York without getting vaccinated was criticized at a press conference by the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, who last week tried to force all members of official delegations to the General Assembly to present a vaccination certificate.

“There are strong protocols in place. We need to send a message to all global leaders, including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil, that if you want to come here, you need to be vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t bother coming,” said De Blasio, while the screen beside him showed a picture of the Brazilian president with a sad expression and the phrase: “Get vaccinated.”

New York Mayor, Democrat Bill De Blasio, during a press conference; on the side, image of President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction

The fact that Bolsonaro was not vaccinated still drew attention when choosing the place where he and his entourage had lunch after the meeting with Boris Johnson. If the previous day the president and ministers had pizza on a sidewalk, the option today was the outdoor area of ​​a unit of the Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão — to eat in an open space in the city, it is not necessary to show a vaccination certificate.

According to the BBC, to circumvent the requirement, the Brazilian steakhouse set up a kind of outdoor patio, with outdoor tables surrounded by black fences. At the end of lunch, there was a round of applause in honor of the jiu jitsu fighter Henzo Gracie, who accompanied the president on the walk to the hotel, in a route of about 600 meters, surrounded by security guards.

Finally, a member of the Brazilian delegation tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolated in the same hotel where the president is staying. The function and identity of the employee were not confirmed by the Brazilian government, but he took care of the preparations before the authorities arrived, and on Friday he met with colleagues and visited the Brazilian mission to the UN, which operates in a commercial building in the Third Avenue. According to O GLOBO, this is a diplomat who has been assigned to the Planalto Palace since October last year.

Environment at issue

In addition to the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, Bolsonaro’s meeting with Boris Johnson was accompanied by the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França; the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Augusto Heleno; and the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

Both Bolsonaro and Boris were unmasked at the meeting and, according to the Evening Standard newspaper, discussed their own struggles against Covid-19 — Boris contracted the virus early in the pandemic in April 2020 and spent three nights in the therapy unit. intensive. Bolsonaro, for his part, boasted of having acquired “excellent immunity” against the virus after contracting the disease in July of last year. There is no medical consensus as to how long immunity after the first infection would last or whether it is even guaranteed.

Read more: Dodging the rule that requires proof of vaccination in restaurants, Bolsonaro eats pizza on the sidewalk in NY

The leaders also discussed environmental issues and, according to Brazilian diplomats, Bolsonaro said that Brazil is fully committed to the UN climate conference, COP-26, which will take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland, and will have Boris as host. The Brazilian president tried to convey a positive image of his environmental policy, which was the target of international criticism.

The delegation also reportedly informed Johnson about the increase in the transfer of resources to Ibama and the most recent measures to combat fires. If deforestation in the Amazon dropped 32% in August, however, the numbers seen between March and June were the highest ever recorded. In addition, according to the historical series of the Deter system of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the president’s first two years on the Plateau registered the two worst deforestation cycles in the Amazon.

President Jair Bolsonaro during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, during a meeting in New York Photo: Alan dos Santos / Presidency of the Republic

green background

The Brazilian delegation would have received praise from the prime minister for the anticipation of the deadline for Brazil to meet the targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, from 2060 to 2050, announced by Bolsonaro in April, at a summit organized by the American Joe Biden. Boris would also have informed that Brazil will be one of the beneficiaries of the resources that the United Kingdom is trying to mobilize among rich nations to help developing countries in their green transition.

It is a pledge made during COP-16 in 2010, in which rich countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help developing countries fight the climate crisis. According to data presented by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) last Friday, only US$ 79.6 billion were mobilized in 2019. The 2020 numbers are not yet available, experts assume that the target will not be met, and environmental organizations say the scenario could be even worse.

Context:Rich countries far from target to help developing world fight climate crisis

Quarantine for Brazilians

In the meeting with Bolsonaro, according to diplomats, Boris Johnson also informed that in early October he will review the list of countries with restrictions on entry into the United Kingdom because of the pandemic, and that he will assess the possibility of removing Brazil from the so-called red list , from locations with the highest level of restrictions.

Today, unvaccinated passengers leaving Brazil for the UK must remain isolated for 10 days and vaccinated for five days. Brazilian diplomats argued that such a requirement could make it difficult for Brazilians to participate in COP26.

Schedule

Also this Tuesday afternoon, members of Bolsonaro’s delegation have a series of bilateral meetings. The Environment Minister will meet with US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry, while Chancellor Carlos França will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Tuesday, before his speech at the UN, the president also has meetings with the ultra-conservative president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and with the secretary general of the UN, António Guterres.