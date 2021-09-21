In a new house, a man finds a doll with a macabre note on the wall

The dream of home ownership for 32-year-old British teacher Jonathan Lewis was, to say the least, hilarious. That’s how he classified a possible “killer ticket” found on Friday (17) with a doll, in a room of his new home in Walton, Liverpool.

the new owner said that the space was closed off by a kind of plaster wall. Curious as to what it could be, he decided to investigate and used a hammer to remove part of the structure.

“There was a wire coming out of where the previous owners had the refrigerator, but I didn’t know where it was connected. So I hit a piece of plasterboard to see what was there,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Liverpool location echo.

Inside the wall was the rag doll “Emily”. She was sitting in a chair, wearing a dress, a hat, and the “killer note” that supposedly chronicles a crime against former owners of the house.

Lewis said he believed it was a joke. He was advised by some friends to get out of the house, but he has been facing the situation with good humor. “The paper doesn’t look very old, it’s definitely been put in there recently,” he said.

the broker of real estate explained that the kitchen was built approximately five years ago, which belies the version that the crime took place in 1961.

murder ticket

With a brief greeting, the letter said that Emily “had stabbed the original owners of the property in 1961.” Check the transcript:

“Dear reader/new owner of the house, thank you for releasing me!

My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go.

All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. Hope you sleep well.”