in two games, Cristiano Ronaldo already equals the numbers of three famous ‘failures’ of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United it is already proving to be a good contract. The Portuguese ace has scored four times in his first three games for the club, including three goals in two matches for the club. Premier League.

With three balls in the net at the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the numbers of two previous signings that didn’t bring the expected results: attacking midfielders Angel Di María and Alexis Sánchez, who also wore the team’s 7 shirt. In addition, he has already overtaken striker Memphis Depay, who also didn’t do well for United.

Di María was signed by Manchester United in 2014 after four years at Real Madrid, but did not live up to expectations. Despite having provided 11 assists, the Argentine scored just three goals in 27 Premier League games in the 2014-15 season. It was sold to Paris Saint-Germain after a season and has become one of the big names in the French team ever since.

If Di María made up for the lack of goals with assists, Memphis Depay was a complete disappointment. The Dutch striker was signed in July 2015 as one of the highlights of Dutch football by PSV, but did not match in England.

Depay played 33 Premier League games for the Red Devils, with just two goals and one assist. He lost ground and was traded in January 2017 with Lyon, where he regained his best form before being signed by Barcelona at the start of the current season.

Alexis Sánchez also failed to play well after arriving at Manchester United in January 2018, in a deal involving midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Chilean came from great seasons for the Arsenal, precisely in England, but was far from repeating the performance after the transfer.

In a season and a half for the Red Devils, Sánchez has played 32 Premier League games, scoring just three goals and six assists. By comparison, he had scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League games for Arsenal, averaging nearly one ball in the net every two games.

After a season and a half in Manchester, Sánchez was loaned to Inter Milan in August 2019 and, the following year, hired free of charge by the club. He was Italian champion in 2020-21 and performed better, but failed to regain the football he showed at Arsenal between 2014 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching his 100th Premier League goal. Adding his first spell at Manchester United, the Portuguese has 198 games and 87 balls in the net for the English Championship.

Manchester United returns to the field this Wednesday (22), at 15:45 (GMT), when it hosts West Ham for the English League Cup with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.