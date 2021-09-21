Indicted for bodily injury, Nego do Borel could leave A Fazenda

As readers of the column LeoDias already know, Duda Reis accused her ex-fiancé, Nego do Borel, of vulnerable rape, bodily harm, domestic violence, injury and threats. So far, only the crime of bodily injury under the Maria da Penha Law has been accepted by the responsible delegate. “With regard to the other facts mentioned by the victim in this procedure, for now, I do not see sufficient elements to determine the indictment of the investigated, without prejudice to a different understanding by the Public Ministry,” said the policewoman.

Now, it is up to the Public Ministry to decide whether to denounce the famous person for the crime or not. Nego’s defense asked the police station in charge to wait 90 days for the artist to provide clarification on the indictment. In the request, the lawyers claim that the singer is confined to A Fazenda 13.

There has been no response to the request made by the artist’s lawyers.

It is worth remembering that the Court released R$ 424,920 thousand from the singer, which were seized at his house after the accusations made by Duda Reis. At the time, the influencer accused the funkeiro of storing R$ 2 million and a rifle at home. The police analyzed all of the artist’s bank accounts and income tax, both as an individual and a legal entity, and found nothing illegal. Three cell phones, a PlayStation 4 and two computers were also seized.

All electronic equipment has already been returned to Nego do Borel, with the exception of 2 cell phones that are still under analysis