Influencer Gabby Petito’s body is found in the United States

The body of young digital influencer Gabrielle Petito, known as Gabby, 22, was found in a national park in the United States this Sunday (19). The young woman was being sought after disappearing during a car trip with her fiance on the last 11th.

Her parents had last contacted the young woman when she was in the area of ​​Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, where the body was found.

“Earlier today, human remains were found that match the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” FBI agent Charles Jones reported at a news conference. “I would like to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Gabby’s family.”

Gabby and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, began traveling across the United States in a van in July. Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, more than two weeks ago, in Gabby’s van. He was declared “person of interest” by investigators and disappeared.

Laundrie’s parents haven’t seen him since Tuesday (14), according to North Port police, who are now working a “multiple disappearance” case.