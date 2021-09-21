Intel accused of infringing FinFET patent in China and CPUs may be banned for sale

It’s the sixth time Intel has lost its FinFET patent decision.

Who would have thought that the Intel would suffer with a processor that wasn’t related to electronics, huh?

Pun made, let’s get to the facts: a processor manufacturer is accused of infringing the patent of the FinFET, a technology in which transistors are assembled in a three-dimensional way, which allows more of them to be added in the same space. The patent is owned by the Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Imecas the acronym in English), which is obviously funded by the Chinese government.

O process (legal) appeared in 2018, but the Intel uses the FinFET in yours CPUs since 2011 (its 3rd generation Ivy Bridge). In these three years the manufacturer it lost six times the appeals in which it questioned the validity of the patent in the China Patent Re-examination Board. With this brand new defeat, the Intel you run the risk of having the sale of your Intel Core processors banned in the eastern country. And of course, no one who wants to lose a market of 1 billion people.

At action Against the Intel, a Imecas claims $31 million in damages plus the costs of the process. The ban hammer required by the Institute would only be released after the two sides reach a licensing agreement. In a statement to Tom’s Hardware, Intel informed that “it intends to defend itself vigorously against them [Imecas]”. The American company even tried to take the case to the US Patent and Trademark Office. However, the countrymen left the situation to the Chinese patent office.



In all, the Imecas accused the Intel of violating 14 items of the patent. In three of them the Intel succeeded in proving the prosecution invalid. The next steps for the American company are to spend all the resource options and in the end, if they lose them all (which is most likely since the Imecas plays at home), finally the dispute goes to court. And just like in a match between Federer and Nadal on clay, being the Intel Federer, the advantage is all of the Chinese Institute.

Beyond the Law Suit by the patent of FinFET, a Imecas also filed for patent infringements of MOSFETs used in Intel Core i3.

