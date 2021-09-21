International press echoes Bolsonaro speech at UN | World

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke this Tuesday (26) at 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York.

It was the third time that Bolsonaro spoke as president of Brazil – the country’s representative is in charge of officially opening the speech of world presidents since 1947.

See below the repercussion of the speech in the international press:

‘The New York Times’ (USA)

1 of 6 “Unvaccinated and challenging, Bolsonaro rebuts criticism in a speech at the UN” — Photo: Reproduction/NYT “Unvaccinated and challenging, Bolsonaro rebuts criticism in a speech at the UN” — Photo: Reproduction/NYT

The American newspaper “The New York Times” highlighted the “challenging” tone of the Brazilian president when rebutting criticism of his government. The report also highlighted Bolsonaro’s favorable speech on the use of ineffective drugs against Covid-19 and the way he dealt with the pandemic in the country.

“The president of Brazil led one of the most criticized responses in the world to the pandemic,” says the publication. “Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the threat the virus posed, criticized the isolation measures and was fined for refusing to wear a mask in the capital.”

‘Diário de Notícias’ (Portugal)

2 of 6 “We were on the verge of socialism”, says Bolsonaro in a radical speech — Photo: Reproduction/DN “We were on the verge of socialism”, says Bolsonaro in a radical speech — Photo: Reproduction/DN

The Portuguese website “Diário de Notícias” called Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN a “radical speech” and assessed that the Brazilian president tried to please, “above all, his internal support base”. The publication highlighted, however, the work of checking agencies that denied excerpts of the speech.

“Positive data on the economy, the environment and the number of demonstrators at the recent celebration of September 7th, the country’s Independence Day, presented during the speech have, however, been denied by verification agencies,” the newspaper underlined.

‘The Washington Post’ (USA)

3 of 6 “Unvaccinated, Bolsonaro appears to break the United Nations ‘honor system’ for vaccination during speech” — Photo: Reproduction/WaPo “Unvaccinated, Bolsonaro appears to break the United Nations ‘honor system’ for vaccination during speech” — Photo: Reproduction/WaPo

The website of the American newspaper “The Washington Post” recalled Bolsonaro’s speeches against vaccination and said he appeared to have broken the United Nations’ “honor system” for vaccination.

The UN did not bar entry to unvaccinated people during the General Assembly but asked, under what it called an “honor system” that all participants be vaccinated.

The publication highlighted that the Brazilian president did not comment on his vaccination status during the speech, but that he wore a protective mask while transiting the United Nations headquarters.

‘The Guardian’ (UK)

4 of 6 Bolsonaro promotes Covid’s ‘early treatment’ in speech — Photo: Reproduction/The Guardian Bolsonaro promotes Covid’s ‘early treatment’ in speech — Photo: Reproduction/The Guardian

The website of the British newspaper “The Guardian” published in a real-time broadcast of Bolsonaro’s speech that the Brazilian president proved himself a “controversial figure” during the pandemic, minimizing the impacts of the virus and refusing to be vaccinated.

In addition, the paper highlighted Bolsonaro’s speech about the use of ineffective drugs against Covid-19 in what he calls “early treatment.”

5 of 6 Jair Bolsonaro took aim at Lula in his speech to the UN: “Brazil was on the brink of socialism” — Photo: Reproduction/Clarín Jair Bolsonaro took aim at Lula in his speech to the UN: “Brazil was on the brink of socialism” — Photo: Reproduction/Clarín

The Argentine newspaper “Clarín” published on its website that the Brazilian president “targeted against [o ex-presidente] Lula in his speech to the UN” when he said that Brazil was “on the brink of socialism”.

The report also spoke about the way Bolsonaro has been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and reported an “evident denial” by the president when, the day before, he met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who praised the vaccine while the Brazilian says not have taken.

Boris Johnson praises Covid-19 vaccine, and Bolsonaro says he didn’t take it

6 of 6 ‘Isolated’ but challenging, Bolsonaro defends how he dealt with Covid and the UN climate — Photo: Reproduction/CNN ‘Isolated’ but challenging, Bolsonaro defends how he dealt with Covid and the UN climate — Photo: Reproduction/CNN

The American news network CNN estimated that Bolsonaro delivered a defiant but isolated speech at this 76th UN General Assembly. According to the article published on his website, the Brazilian president presented a version “very different from the country devastated by the coronavirus” and “harmed by fires in the Amazon”.