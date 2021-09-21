IOF increase is already starting to reflect on Brazilians’ pockets

Change goes against the campaign promises of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly assured that he would not increase the tax burden in the country

Pixabay The IOF is a federal tax paid on any financial transaction, which includes credit card transactions, for example



One day after coming into effect, the increase in the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) is already starting to affect Brazilians. The idea is that the money raised from the new rate, around R$ 2.1 billion, be used to fund the new social program, the Brazil Aid. However, the change took many Brazilians by surprise and contradicts the president’s campaign promises Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly assured that it would not increase the tax burden in the country, a speech also repeated by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The IOF is a federal tax paid on any financial transaction, which includes credit card transactions, foreign exchange purchases and sales, insurance, bank loans, securities transactions and real estate securities. The fee also applies to the overdraft.

In addition to the population, the financial market also reacted negatively to this measure, which will directly affect those who need credit. The new decree will have the following rates: for individuals, it will rise from 3% to 4.08% per year, while companies had an increase in the rate from 1.5% to 2.04% annually. The new federal government measure will be valid until December 31st. The main complaint is that the tax increase will be levied even on the operations of contracts already signed.

